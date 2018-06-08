NBA Draft 2018: Bulls reportedly unimpressed with Kris Dunn's work habits, in market for point guard

Last summer, the Chicago Bulls made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, sending franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. They also swapped first-round picks with the Wolves. In the deal, they hoped that they had found a new franchise point guard in Dunn, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He showed some promise last season, averaging 13.4 points, six assists and two steals per game in his second season. But instead of looking ahead to Dunn taking another leap next season, the Bulls are reportedly potentially looking at moving on.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the team has been unimpressed with Dunn's work habits so far in its offseason. And with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft, they may look for a new point guard of the future. Perhaps Oklahoma star Trae Young? He has an upcoming workout with the team. Via the Sun-Times:

But the bigger question has to be why is Young even in the discussion these days? After all, he would be a defensive liability for a Bulls team that already far too often looks allergic to defense, and they have a young point guard in Kris Dunn. There's the rub. Multiple sources told the Sun-Times this week that the Bulls coaching staff and front office have been less than impressed with Dunn's early summer work habits so far, which is a far cry from the player they acquired from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade last offseason. Dunn was a workout warrior right after his rookie campaign came to an end for the Timberwolves, and when he was dealt those workout habits came with him in the trade. With his second season in the books, however, he has been "shortcutting'' his way through May and the early parts of June, enough so that the idea of a drafting a point guard in the June 21 NBA Draft is back in play.

This very well could just be the team trying to send a message to Dunn to try and get him on track this summer. But with Young's potential, it's understandable that the team would have the temptation to take him and move in a new direction with their rebuild. Regardless of the Bulls' true intentions with this leak, they will be an interesting team to watch this summer.