NBA Draft 2018: Even if Michael Porter Jr. doesn't play this year, the Nuggets got a steal
The Missouri star has issues with his back, but Raja Bell called him the steal of the past 6 or 7 years
There were a lot of issues surrounding Missouri star Michael Porter Jr. coming into this draft. He played only three games for Missouri in his freshman season, starting one. While he played well in his minimal minutes -- scoring 10 points per game, the biggest question was whether or not his back will hold up in the NBA.
The Denver Nuggets seem to think so. Porter, who was the subject of many rumors in the top five of the draft, dropped to No. 14, where Denver picked him up. The Nuggets are adding the star -- who will be just 20 years old next week -- to a core of players that includes Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray. However, drafting Porter is about more than the 2018-19 season.
Former Cavaliers executive Raja Bell thinks that drafting Porter is a play for the long game. On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Bell talks Porter and why he's the steal of this draft -- and beyond. He also says that even if Porter doesn't have an impact this season, he's still a phenomenal pick for what he'll bring the Nuggets long-term.
