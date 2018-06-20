NBA Draft 2018: Ex-Cavaliers exec Raja Bell explains what really matters in the pre-draft process
The former NBA vet talks about weighing a prospect's interview with his athletic ability
The NBA Draft can often appear to be a total crapshoot, given how teams hit and miss on picks, but the process to get to draft day as an executive after your season ends is an arduous one. There's the NBA Draft Combine, the interview process and evaluating team fit and need vs. just selecting best player on the board (though in the NBA those things are often one in the same).
There's a ton that goes into the process. It's a lot more than just watching a lot of film and projecting how a young player is going to pan out. Deandre Ayton looks like a sure thing, but what if some aspect of his game doesn't translate? That goes for any pick, lottery or not.
On Wednesday's "Off The Bench" podcast, former Cavaliers executive Raja Bell broke down the evaluation process. Bell, who was with the Cavaliers as the Director of Player Administration for a little over a year between 2014 and 2015, talked about interviewing players like Mario Hezonja, Bobby Portis and other players in the 2015 class. He also talked about weighting those interviews -- not to mention the players' combine workouts -- against the players' college performances.
