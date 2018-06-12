NBA Draft 2018: Quavo from Migos says Hawks should take Trae Young with No. 3 pick
The Hawks have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft
It's NBA Draft season, and with the big event just over a week away, everyone has their take on who their favorite team should select in the first round. Especially for teams with a lottery pick. And yes, that even includes world famous rappers.
Recently, Quavo, the most successful and well-known member of Migos, tweeted that his hometown Atlanta Hawks should select Trae Young, the Oklahoma guard. He typed it out a bit more artfully than this, but Quavo's tweet read, "Trae Young to @ATLHawks. ATL's own splash bro. Tha culture is behind you. #ThatIsWhatWeNeed."
Quavo -- himself an impressive athlete -- and all the Migos are no strangers to Hawks games, often sitting courtside. Last season, Quavo was even allegedly the catalyst behind Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder's career night. The rapper told Schroder that since he would be in attendance, the German guard needed to drop 30 points. And well, Schroder went out and scored a career-high 33 in a win.
All of which is to say that maybe the Hawks should listen to the man when it comes to point guards.
For what it's worth, neither Reid Forgrave nor Gary Parish have Young going to the Hawks in their latest mock drafts for CBS Sports. Both have Young going No. 6 overall to the Magic, while Forgrave has the Hawks selecting Texas big man Mo Bamba, and Parrish sees them going for Slovenian teenager Luka Doncic.
