NBA Draft 2018 rumors: Luka Doncic reportedly at top of Atlanta Hawks' board at No. 3

There has been plenty to talk about with this 2018 NBA Draft class, which presents a number of talented and intriguing prospects -- especially in the frontcourt. But much of the conversation has focused on Slovenian teenager Luka Doncic. Fresh off MVP Awards in the Spanish League, EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four, as well as Spanish League and EuroLeague titles with Real Madrid, Doncic is entering the draft as perhaps the greatest European prospect of all time.

Unlike in previous years, however, it's not really clear where anyone will go. Outside of Deandre Ayton, who will likely go No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, players projected to go in the top five could fall to any of the teams with those picks. As we get closer to the big event Thursday, we should start to get some clarification, such as reports like the one delivered Tuesday night by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, Doncic has risen to the top of the Atlanta Hawks' board. They have the No. 3 overall pick. In addition, they have interest in Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Luka Doncic has moved to forefront of Atlanta's internal conversation on the third overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, league sources tell ESPN. Michigan State's Jaren Jackson and Duke's Marvin Bagley (if Kings pass on Bagley at No. 2) remain in contention for No. 3. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2018

It's an interesting report, but around this time you always have to ask yourself this question. Do the Hawks have legitimate interest in Doncic, or is this a smokescreen? Well, it's probably a bit of both, which doesn't do much to help everyone figure out what's going to happen.

Doncic is crazy talented, so it's not surprising that the Hawks have serious interest in him, nor that he would have moved to the top of their board. But it's also important to note that there's been plenty of buzz about the Hawks attempting to move down. It seems possible that this is an attempt by the Hawks to entice another team to jump up and make a trade for the No. 3 pick.