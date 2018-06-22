NBA Draft 2018: The Greek Freak's not-so-little brother is this year's Mr. Irrelevant
Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Kostas is the last player taken in this year's NBA Draft
Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a growing superstar with the Bucks, but his younger brother, Dayton forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, is a little bit different. Giannis was the No. 15 overall pick in his draft and seen as a project player with upside. His brother had a legitimate chance of not being drafted at all.
However, his brother managed to sneak into the draft at the very end. This year's Mr. Irrelevant has a name many people are going to recognize. It's Kostas Antetokounmpo. He was selected by the 76ers, but that pick was traded to the Mavericks in a deal for their No. 54 overall pick. So Kostas will be playing in Dallas.
Mr. Irrelevant started as a title that goes to the final pick of the NFL Draft because it's someone that most people haven't heard of or forgotten about. Kostas is a special case because his brother is going to be a star in the NBA for years to come. However, just because he's the final pick doesn't mean he can't become a great player himself some day.
Former Celtics star, and current free agent, Isaiah Thomas was the last pick in his draft. He worked hard and eventually went from a sixth man on the bench to the best player on an Eastern Conference finals team. If Kostas needs some advice on how to go down a similar path he should give Thomas a call.
Congrats to Kostas Antetokounmpo on making it to the NBA. Now the real hard part begins. Not only does he have to make the roster, but he has to try and not let himself be engulfed by his brother's shadow. That is easier said than done.
