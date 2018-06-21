NBA Draft 2018: Whoever drafts Michael Porter Jr. reportedly could have him sit out part or all of rookie season
Porter sat out nearly all of his freshman season at Missouri due to back surgery
Michael Porter Jr. is perhaps the most divisive prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft. This time last year, he was one of the top prospects in the nation, and many expected he could have been the No. 1 overall pick this year. But he suffered a back injury just as his freshman season at Missouri was getting underway, which required surgery. This resulted in Porter playing in just three games for the team.
Understandably, that has caused Porter's stock to fall, and it's really unclear where he'll get picked now. Though it certainly won't be No. 1 by the Suns. Some teams will be completely scared off by Porter's medical problems, but eventually his potential will prove too much to pass up, and some team will make the leap. But according to a report from USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Porter getting picked doesn't necessarily mean he'll be on the court next season.
Some teams are reportedly very cautious about Porter Jr.'s potential for injury, and could end up holding him out for the entire season.
This is pretty interesting, and shows just how worried some teams are about Porter Jr.'s durability moving forward. He was cleared to play in the final three games of Missouri's season, and the NBA season doesn't begin for four more months. Yet teams are already talking about having Porter sit out the entire campaign.
Regardless of what happens with Porter -- not just in the draft, but in his rookie season as well -- it's going to be fascinating to follow.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Kings pass on Doncic
The Hawks make a splash by grabbing Doncic at No. 3, along with two promising young prospects...
-
Report: Cavs want to keep Love
Cleveland apparently has no interest shopping its versatile big man heading into the NBA D...
-
Marvin Bagley III drops rap track
The projected top-five pick is setting foot in the entertainment biz before setting foot on...
-
Grade the trade: Howard to the Nets
The eight-time All-Star is heading to his sixth different NBA team
-
Report: Lakers, Sixers swap picks
The Lakers sent their 2019 second-round pick in exchange for the No. 39 overall pick this...
-
How teams would improve with LeBron
We ran simulations with all of the NBA teams vying for James to see how much they would im...