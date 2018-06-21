NBA Draft 2018: Whoever drafts Michael Porter Jr. reportedly could have him sit out part or all of rookie season

Michael Porter Jr. is perhaps the most divisive prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft. This time last year, he was one of the top prospects in the nation, and many expected he could have been the No. 1 overall pick this year. But he suffered a back injury just as his freshman season at Missouri was getting underway, which required surgery. This resulted in Porter playing in just three games for the team.

Understandably, that has caused Porter's stock to fall, and it's really unclear where he'll get picked now. Though it certainly won't be No. 1 by the Suns. Some teams will be completely scared off by Porter's medical problems, but eventually his potential will prove too much to pass up, and some team will make the leap. But according to a report from USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Porter getting picked doesn't necessarily mean he'll be on the court next season.

Some teams are reportedly very cautious about Porter Jr.'s potential for injury, and could end up holding him out for the entire season.

Teams have been impressed with Porter in interviews. He was delightful with reporters on Wednesday.



But team that drafts him will be super cautious putting him on the court in live action. Sitting him for a majority, or all, of 2018-19 season is a real possibility. https://t.co/qKCSLE3cQC — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 21, 2018

This is pretty interesting, and shows just how worried some teams are about Porter Jr.'s durability moving forward. He was cleared to play in the final three games of Missouri's season, and the NBA season doesn't begin for four more months. Yet teams are already talking about having Porter sit out the entire campaign.

Regardless of what happens with Porter -- not just in the draft, but in his rookie season as well -- it's going to be fascinating to follow.