NBA Draft 2019: How soon can Zion Williamson make the New Orleans Pelicans relevant?
David Samson joins Danny Kanell to debate whether Zion can have an immediate impact in the NBA
When the 2019 NBA Draft gets underway, just about everyone and their brother -- and mother, father, sister and so forth -- expects Zion Williamson to go No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.
But how soon can Zion make the Pelicans relevant, if at all? Is it unreasonable to expect the big man to sell tickets right out of the gate? Former MLB executive and "Kanell & Bell" guest co-host David Samson says Pelicans fans shouldn't get their hopes up.
"He's not Jordan, right?" Samson told Danny Kanell on Thursday's episode. "Zion is clearly the No. 1 pick, and he should be. But I don't think he comes in and, for example, makes New Orleans a relevant team in the NBA from a national game standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, from a revenue standpoint. I don't think he alone will carry an NBA team. He was a man amongst boys in college. He will be a man amongst other men in the pros."
Adding that he thinks the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is "bigger and stronger and better" than Zion, Samson countered a slightly different opinion from Kanell, who sees similarities to LeBron James in the Duke prospect and suggested waiting to see who else David Griffin brings to New Orleans before forecasting the Pelicans' 2019-20 chances.
Listen to the entire podcast, and subscribe on Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Mock Draft: White to Suns at No. 6
We answer some of the tough questions after Zion Williamson goes No. 1 to the Pelicans
-
Mock Draft: Top picks look set
The Grizzlies acquiring the No. 23 pick from the Jazz in the Mike Conley trade won't be the...
-
LOOK: All 30 NBA Draft hats for 2019
Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and others will wear these on stage in Brooklyn
-
NBA Draft: Big board scouting reports
Get in-depth analysis, player comparisons and more on the top players in this year's NBA D...
-
How to watch the 2019 NBA Draft
The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20
-
NBA Draft: Five sleepers to watch
A sleeper doesn't have to be a late pick -- it's any player who's a candidate to significantly...