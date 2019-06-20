NBA Draft 2019: How soon can Zion Williamson make the New Orleans Pelicans relevant?

When the 2019 NBA Draft gets underway, just about everyone and their brother -- and mother, father, sister and so forth -- expects Zion Williamson to go No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.

But how soon can Zion make the Pelicans relevant, if at all? Is it unreasonable to expect the big man to sell tickets right out of the gate? Former MLB executive and "Kanell & Bell" guest co-host David Samson says Pelicans fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

"He's not Jordan, right?" Samson told Danny Kanell on Thursday's episode. "Zion is clearly the No. 1 pick, and he should be. But I don't think he comes in and, for example, makes New Orleans a relevant team in the NBA from a national game standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, from a revenue standpoint. I don't think he alone will carry an NBA team. He was a man amongst boys in college. He will be a man amongst other men in the pros."

Adding that he thinks the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is "bigger and stronger and better" than Zion, Samson countered a slightly different opinion from Kanell, who sees similarities to LeBron James in the Duke prospect and suggested waiting to see who else David Griffin brings to New Orleans before forecasting the Pelicans' 2019-20 chances.

