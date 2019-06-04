NBA Draft 2019: Knicks considering trading No. 3 pick, potentially to Hawks for Nos. 8 and 10, per report

The New York Knicks were really hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but it didn't happen. New York, which shared the highest odds to get the top pick with Cleveland and Phoenix, wound up with the No. 3 pick. Most mock drafts have RJ Barrett out of Duke going No. 3, including ours here at CBS Sports, courtesy of Gary Parrish.

The Knicks are set to meet with Barrett early next week, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, New York has already begun exploring possible trade scenarios for the No. 3 pick. From Givony:

And in recent weeks, the Knicks have been considering a number of alternative scenarios with the No. 3 pick that don't involve Barrett, according to multiple sources. New York has explored the possibility of trading back in the lottery, sources told ESPN, perhaps to acquire pieces that better complement potential high-volume All-Star free agents (such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving). Trading the No. 3 pick for the Atlanta Hawks' two first-rounders (Nos. 8 and 10) is under consideration by the Knicks, one source said. This is a similar package to the one Dallas used to move up in last year's draft -- trading the No. 5 pick and a top-five protected pick (which ended up being No. 10) to select Luka Doncic at No. 3. A move like this likely wouldn't happen until the draft was actually underway, as both teams would want to know which players are actually available with the No. 8 pick before consummating a trade.

To Givony's point, this could depend a lot on the Knicks' confidence level that they're going to get Durant and/or another big-name free agent. They won't know this for sure. The draft comes before free agency. Also, do the Knicks see Barrett as a sure-fire future All-Star, or simply more of a high-floor guy who is sure to be solid but not necessarily great? Multiple scouts who've spoken to CBS Sports are split on this.

If it's the latter and Barrett is a guy the Knicks aren't sold on as a true future star, trading back to get two later lottery picks with a team like Atlanta would make a lot of sense for a New York team that needs all the assets it can get. On the flip side, many scouts don't view this as a, particularly, deep draft in terms of top-level talent, so two picks later in the lottery may not necessarily add up to one premier player. This is a tough call for the Knicks. Surely they're hoping they get Durant and/or another big gun, which will make whatever they end up doing with this No. 3 pick less consequential.

Despite ESPN's reporting on the matter, however, it should be noted that Ian Begley of SNY stated shortly after this news was released that any potential trade between the Knicks and the Hawks involving their first-round picks is not currently under "serious consideration" by either side at this time and New York, like many other teams this time of year, may just be doing their due diligence.