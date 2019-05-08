NBA Draft 2019: Knicks reportedly intrigued by Duke's Cam Reddish, who scouts compare to Paul George

The New York Knicks had the worst record in the NBA this season at 17-65, which with the weighted lottery system gives them a 14 percent chance to landing the No. 1 overall pick -- same as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. If the Knicks get the No. 1 pick, they will almost certainly take Zion Williamson, but depending on how far they potentially fall, it sounds like Williamson's Duke teammate Cam Reddish is square on the Knicks' radar. From Ian Begley of SNY:

We don't know where the Knicks are going to pick in the 2019 NBA Draft yet, so it's way too early to say who New York may target on draft night. But it's worth noting that some Knicks talent evaluators are fans of Duke forward Cam Reddish, per sources.

Reddish almost certainly won't go in the top three, and chances are the Knicks will end up picking too high to consider him. But you never know. New York could also get involved in a trade -- imagine the return they could get if they did land the No. 1 pick for the rights to Zion. New York has the space to add two max free agents, and a package with a top-three pick included could land them a third star. Maybe they end up moving down in the lottery that way. The draft lottery order will be revealed on Tuesday, May 14.

As for Reddish, he's one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft for a lot of reasons. He has a perfect NBA body and the skills should obviously translate. But in talking to a handful of people in the scouting community, you hear comparisons to Paul George in that Reddish, like George when he was at Fresno State, has a tendency to kind of disappear. Passive is a word you hear a lot.

"In Reddish, I see a guy who has all the tools to be a big-time NBA player," a scout recently told CBS Sports. "He's got length, he's got skill, he's a decent athlete. The obvious question is: Why does he disappear so easily? Why does he kind of drift away from games and become one-dimensional in terms of just settling for jump shots here and there? Was it the roster around him that kind of drowned him out to a degree? Or is that just him? Is it just a passive personality thing?

"That was the same question on Paul George when he was coming out. You hear stories of guys sending their boss to go see Paul play and he'd score like six points, when he was obviously the most talented player in the floor. Some guys it takes a while for them to really feel comfortable asserting themselves. [Then-Pacers president of basketball operations] Larry Bird took Paul on a leap of faith, because the ability and skill and that length was obviously elite. That's a lot like Reddish. The physical stuff is all there. The mindset will be what determines what kind of pro he'll be."