NBA Draft 2019: Projected top-two pick Ja Morant to undergo knee surgery; expected to fully recover in three to four weeks

One of the top prospects coming out of college basketball is undergoing surgery just weeks before the 2019 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Murray State guard Ja Morant is scheduled to undergo a minor procedure on his right knee on Monday. The injury is only expected to sideline Morant for three to four weeks.

Morant's agent, Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports, has reportedly spoken with teams in the lottery about the upcoming surgery. It's widely expected that the Memphis Grizzlies will select Morant with the No. 2 pick in the draft later this month.

Morant was absolutely sensational during his sophomore season at Murray State. The talented guard compiled averages of 24.5 points, 10.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Morant also led the Racers to a First Round victory in the NCAA Tournament over Marquette in a game that saw him, once again, fill the stat sheet with 17 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds.

It appears to be a minor procedure that shouldn't caution any teams away from drafting Morant, who is expected to be selected immediately after Duke's Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft.