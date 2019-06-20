NBA Draft 2019 trade tracker: Hawks get No. 4 pick from Pelicans; Warriors acquire second-rounder from Atlanta
An updated look at every deal that's gone down during the 2019 NBA Draft
Folks around the NBA were wondering whether the Pelicans would hang onto the No. 4 overall pick they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal or trade it for assets, and we received our answer a little over an hour before the 2019 NBA Draft. New Orleans reportedly dealt the pick to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks on Thursday night. The Hawks also took back the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal.
The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. There's usually at least one big-time trade that takes place on the night of the draft, and with the league in flux due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night could provide some transactional fireworks.
Here's a look at every trade that's taken place on draft night, along with the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.
