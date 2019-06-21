NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson takes inspiration from Thanos, the 'Avengers' supervillain
That famous 'Let's dance' line from draft night? It has roots in a Marvel movie
Zion Williamson won himself fans across the NBA on Thursday night, giving a simple but powerful message to New Orleans Pelicans fans after going No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft: "Let's dance."
On Friday, the big man revealed that his viral remarks actually stem from one of his biggest inspirations: Thanos.
Yes, that Thanos, the supervillain from the "Avengers" movies.
Asked to explain the origin of his comments to the people of New Orleans, Zion dished out a detailed backstory, complete with major spoilers to "Avengers: Endgame," the record-breaking blockbuster that culminated the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in April.
"So, me and a group of friends, we went to see 'Avengers: Endgame' and, if you know me, Thanos is my favorite character," he said. "So, Captain America's shield is broken, I'm like, 'We're about to win. For once, the movie's going to be realistic, and the bad guy wins sometimes. He's the strongest.' So my friend Axel, he's like, 'Hold on, hold on.' All of a sudden, all these superheroes who disappeared five years ago just start appearing, and I'm like, 'Oh, we might lose.' He looks at me, and he goes, 'Let's dance.'"
Zion first hinted at his affinity for Thanos, the over-sized, power-hungry alien who wiped out half of all life in the universe during "Avengers: Infinity War," a month before the 2019 draft, saying the villain should have won in "Endgame."
Now we have on-record confirmation of his loyalty to the Mad Titan, not to mention maybe the most unique motivation of any player drafted on Thursday night. Let the NBA fear him.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers interested in Vucevic and Jordan
Reports indicate that the Lakers could attempt to fill out their roster with proven vetera...
-
2019 NBA Draft: Best and worst fashion
From floral suits to tuxedo jackets, a rundown of the best and craziest outfits from Barclays...
-
Knicks still preaching patience
New York traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear two max slots, but the front office might not use...
-
Jayson Tatum latest get for Jordan Brand
Jordan Brand is reloading with its latest additions
-
Do underclassmen deserve new NBA rules?
Danny Kanell thinks the NBA and NCAA need to revise their rules regarding those who declar...
-
Oladipo could be out until December
The Indiana Pacers star guard is rehabbing his way back from a serious quad injury