NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson takes inspiration from Thanos, the 'Avengers' supervillain

Zion Williamson won himself fans across the NBA on Thursday night, giving a simple but powerful message to New Orleans Pelicans fans after going No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft: "Let's dance."

On Friday, the big man revealed that his viral remarks actually stem from one of his biggest inspirations: Thanos.

Yes, that Thanos, the supervillain from the "Avengers" movies.

Asked to explain the origin of his comments to the people of New Orleans, Zion dished out a detailed backstory, complete with major spoilers to "Avengers: Endgame," the record-breaking blockbuster that culminated the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in April.

"So, me and a group of friends, we went to see 'Avengers: Endgame' and, if you know me, Thanos is my favorite character," he said. "So, Captain America's shield is broken, I'm like, 'We're about to win. For once, the movie's going to be realistic, and the bad guy wins sometimes. He's the strongest.' So my friend Axel, he's like, 'Hold on, hold on.' All of a sudden, all these superheroes who disappeared five years ago just start appearing, and I'm like, 'Oh, we might lose.' He looks at me, and he goes, 'Let's dance.'"

Zion says his favorite Avengers character is Thanos. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iA4eqDxmiC — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2019

Zion first hinted at his affinity for Thanos, the over-sized, power-hungry alien who wiped out half of all life in the universe during "Avengers: Infinity War," a month before the 2019 draft, saying the villain should have won in "Endgame."

Now we have on-record confirmation of his loyalty to the Mad Titan, not to mention maybe the most unique motivation of any player drafted on Thursday night. Let the NBA fear him.