The days surrounding the NBA Draft are always a hotbed for trades, and things have already gotten off to a torrid start in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder and Robert Covington have been traded in exchange for draft picks, so there has been some shuffling in Wednesday night's draft order.

With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this is one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. We'll be here throughout the night to keep you updated on the latest deals around the NBA.

NBA Draft trade tracker


TEAM RECEIVES


Detroit
F Trevor Ariza
2020 first-round pick (No. 16)
Cash considerations


Houston
Future draft pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Philadelphia
G Danny Green
G Terrance Ferguson


Oklahoma City
C Al Horford
G Vasilije Micic
2020 second-round pick (No. 34)
2025 first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


New York
C Ante Tomic
2020 first-round pick (No. 23)


Utah
2020 first-round pick (No. 27)
2020 second-round pick (No. 38)



TEAM RECEIVES


Milwaukee
G Jrue Holiday


New Orleans
G Eric Bledsoe
G George Hill
2020 first-round pick (No. 24)
2024 pick swap
2025 first-round pick
2026 pick swap
2027 first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Portland
F Robert Covington


Houston
F Trevor Ariza
2020 first-round pick (No. 16)
2021 protected first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Lakers
G Dennis Schroder


Oklahoma City
G Danny Green
2020 first-round pick (No. 28)