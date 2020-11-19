The days surrounding the NBA Draft are always a hotbed for trades, and things have already gotten off to a torrid start in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder and Robert Covington have been traded in exchange for draft picks, so there has been some shuffling in Wednesday night's draft order.

With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this is one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. We'll be here throughout the night to keep you updated on the latest deals around the NBA.

NBA Draft trade tracker



TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit F Trevor Ariza

2020 first-round pick (No. 16)

Cash considerations





Houston Future draft pick











TEAM RECEIVES





New York C Ante Tomic

2020 first-round pick (No. 23)





Utah 2020 first-round pick (No. 27)

2020 second-round pick (No. 38)









TEAM RECEIVES





Milwaukee G Jrue Holiday







New Orleans G Eric Bledsoe

G George Hill

2020 first-round pick (No. 24)

2024 pick swap

2025 first-round pick

2026 pick swap

2027 first-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Portland F Robert Covington







Houston F Trevor Ariza

2020 first-round pick (No. 16)

2021 protected first-round pick





