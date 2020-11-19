Getty Images

The days surrounding the NBA Draft are always a hotbed for trades, and things have already gotten off to a torrid start in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder Ricky Rubio and Robert Covington have been traded in exchange for draft picks, so there has been some shuffling in Wednesday night's draft order.

New 76ers front-office guru Daryl Morey has been incredibly active on draft night, sending out starters Al Horford and Josh Richardson while picking up Danny Green and Seth Curry for head coach Doc Rivers. 

With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this is one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. We'll be here throughout the night to keep you updated on the latest deals around the NBA.

NBA Draft trade tracker


TEAM RECEIVES


Dallas
G Josh Richardson
F Tyler Bey (No. 36 pick)


Philadelphia
G Seth Curry



TEAM RECEIVES


Oklahoma City
G Vit Krejci (No. 37 pick)


Washington
2020 second-round pick (No. 53)
Future considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Clippers
C Daniel Oturu (No. 33 pick)


New York
2023 second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Memphis
G Desmond Bane (No. 30 pick)


Boston
Future draft considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Detroit
C Tony Bradley
2020 second-round pick (No. 38)


Utah
Future draft considerations



TEAM RECEIVES


Denver
G RJ Hampton (No. 24 pick)


New Orleans
Future draft pick



TEAM RECEIVES


New York
G Immanuel Quickley (No. 25 pick)
2020 second-round pick (No. 33)


Minnesota
F Leandro Bolmaro (No. 23 pick)



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Clippers
G Luke Kennard


Brooklyn
G Landry Shamet


Detroit
F Saddiq Bey (No. 19 pick)
G Rodney McGruder



TEAM RECEIVES


Minnesota
G Ricky Rubio
2020 first-round pick (No. 25)
F Jaden McDaniels (No. 28 pick)


Oklahoma City
C Aleksej Pokusevski (No. 17 pick)



TEAM RECEIVES


Detroit
F Trevor Ariza
C Isaiah Stewart (No. 16 pick)
Cash considerations


Houston
Future draft pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Philadelphia
G Danny Green
G Terrance Ferguson


Oklahoma City
C Al Horford
G Vasilije Micic
2020 second-round pick (No. 34)
2025 first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


New York
C Ante Tomic
2020 first-round pick (No. 23)


Utah
2020 first-round pick (No. 27)
2020 second-round pick (No. 38)



TEAM RECEIVES


Milwaukee
G Jrue Holiday


New Orleans
G Eric Bledsoe
G George Hill
2020 first-round pick (No. 24)
2024 pick swap
2025 first-round pick
2026 pick swap
2027 first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Portland
F Robert Covington


Houston
F Trevor Ariza
2020 first-round pick (No. 16)
2021 protected first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Lakers
G Dennis Schroder


Oklahoma City
G Danny Green
2020 first-round pick (No. 28)