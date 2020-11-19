The days surrounding the NBA Draft are always a hotbed for trades, and things have already gotten off to a torrid start in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder Ricky Rubio and Robert Covington have been traded in exchange for draft picks, so there has been some shuffling in Wednesday night's draft order.
New 76ers front-office guru Daryl Morey has been incredibly active on draft night, sending out starters Al Horford and Josh Richardson while picking up Danny Green and Seth Curry for head coach Doc Rivers.
With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this is one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. We'll be here throughout the night to keep you updated on the latest deals around the NBA.
NBA Draft trade tracker
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Vit Krejci (No. 37 pick)
|
|
|
|2020 second-round pick (No. 53)
Future considerations
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Luke Kennard
|
|
|
|G Landry Shamet
|
|
|
|F Saddiq Bey (No. 19 pick)
G Rodney McGruder
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Ricky Rubio
2020 first-round pick (No. 25)
F Jaden McDaniels (No. 28 pick)
|
|
|
|C Aleksej Pokusevski (No. 17 pick)
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| G Danny Green
G Terrance Ferguson
|
|
|
| C Al Horford
G Vasilije Micic
2020 second-round pick (No. 34)
2025 first-round pick
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| G Jrue Holiday
|
|
|
| G Eric Bledsoe
G George Hill
2020 first-round pick (No. 24)
2024 pick swap
2025 first-round pick
2026 pick swap
2027 first-round pick
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| F Robert Covington
|
|
|
| F Trevor Ariza
2020 first-round pick (No. 16)
2021 protected first-round pick
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| G Dennis Schroder
|
|
|
| G Danny Green
2020 first-round pick (No. 28)
|
|
|