The days surrounding the NBA Draft are always a hotbed for trades, and things have already gotten off to a torrid start in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder Ricky Rubio and Robert Covington have been traded in exchange for draft picks, so there has been some shuffling in Wednesday night's draft order.

New 76ers front-office guru Daryl Morey has been incredibly active on draft night, sending out starters Al Horford and Josh Richardson while picking up Danny Green and Seth Curry for head coach Doc Rivers.

With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this is one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. We'll be here throughout the night to keep you updated on the latest deals around the NBA.

NBA Draft trade tracker



TEAM RECEIVES





Dallas G Josh Richardson

F Tyler Bey (No. 36 pick)







Philadelphia G Seth Curry











TEAM RECEIVES





Oklahoma City G Vit Krejci (No. 37 pick)







Washington 2020 second-round pick (No. 53)

Future considerations









TEAM RECEIVES





Memphis G Desmond Bane (No. 30 pick)







Boston Future draft considerations











TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit C Tony Bradley

2020 second-round pick (No. 38)





Utah Future draft considerations











TEAM RECEIVES





Denver G RJ Hampton (No. 24 pick)







New Orleans Future draft pick











TEAM RECEIVES





New York G Immanuel Quickley (No. 25 pick)

2020 second-round pick (No. 33)





Minnesota F Leandro Bolmaro (No. 23 pick)











TEAM RECEIVES





L.A. Clippers G Luke Kennard







Brooklyn G Landry Shamet







Detroit F Saddiq Bey (No. 19 pick)

G Rodney McGruder









TEAM RECEIVES





Minnesota G Ricky Rubio

2020 first-round pick (No. 25)

F Jaden McDaniels (No. 28 pick)





Oklahoma City C Aleksej Pokusevski (No. 17 pick)











TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit F Trevor Ariza

C Isaiah Stewart (No. 16 pick)

Cash considerations





Houston Future draft pick











TEAM RECEIVES





New York C Ante Tomic

2020 first-round pick (No. 23)





Utah 2020 first-round pick (No. 27)

2020 second-round pick (No. 38)









TEAM RECEIVES





Milwaukee G Jrue Holiday







New Orleans G Eric Bledsoe

G George Hill

2020 first-round pick (No. 24)

2024 pick swap

2025 first-round pick

2026 pick swap

2027 first-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Portland F Robert Covington







Houston F Trevor Ariza

2020 first-round pick (No. 16)

2021 protected first-round pick





