Al Horford's time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers lasted only a single season. The Sixers are trading Horford, along with a first-round and a second-round pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran guard Danny Green, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder acquired Green earlier this week from the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal that sent Dennis Schroder to Southern California.

The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, according to Wojnarowski. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe's top point guards.

Horford has three years remaining on the four-year deal that he signed with the Sixers last offseason. Green has one year remaining on his current contract and is set for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2020-21 season.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.