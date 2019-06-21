NBA Draft: Cheers and jeers for the best and worst fashion of the 2019 NBA Draft

Draft day across all professional sports is a special time when young talents are celebrated, when lifelong dreams are realized, when championship contenders are built and, best of all, when sports writers pretend to be fashion critics.

These future multimillionaires only get one opportunity to walk across the stage, under the bright lights, as they make their official entrance into the big leagues, so oftentimes these events double as pageants -- a prime time for incoming athletes to show off their best and boldest outfits, primped and pressed for some of their first pictures as professionals.

The 2019 NBA Draft was no exception.

I'm not going to sit here and pretend I know anything about any of the brands these guys are wearing, in part because I will never be able to afford them anyway. I'm not going to pretend I'd be able to pull off a fraction of the styles that were strutted through Barclays Center on Thursday night. I'm also not going to pretend any of this means absolutely anything in regards to these guys' future basketball careers. (But please, oh please, tweet me telling me I am doing just that!)

What I am going to do, however, is tell you, plain and simple, what I liked and didn't like from the assortment of draft-day outfits on display Thursday night. Have at it -- our cheers and jeers for the best and worst fashion of the 2019 NBA Draft:

Cheer (P.J.'s pattern)

P.J. Washington, right USATSI

I know custom-print suits are hit or miss, but the color scheme and dark undershirt are low-key enough to give this a really respectable look. It's different without being obnoxious, with a nice, subtle touch under the collar. It also just seems to fit well, which can't be said of every suit from Thursday night's affair. All-around smooth and solid.

Jeer (Sekou's checkers)

Sekou Doumbouya, right USATSI

I'm fairly confident this was just an accident.

Cheer (Darius's ... robes?)

Darius Garland, right USATSI

There is a 100-percent chance my wife would tell me only to wear this on either Halloween or as a bathrobe (and deservedly so), but I'm not joking: I think he makes it work. The un-tucked and befuddled-collar undershirt is a touch too casual for my liking, but the whole ensemble at least feels trendy. The people who are comparing it to a Luke Skywalker getup are only giving him credit.

Jeer (Tyler's floral)

Tyler Herro, right USATSI

Come on. It's as if a bunch of original Trix went down a dark alley and then made their way onto a suit. I'm all the way out on this. Tyler Herro is not my hero, at least when it comes to fashion.

Cheer (RJ's pink)

R.J. Barrett USATSI

This might be the most divisive of the entire bunch, but you know what? I think it pops. Pink is a very bold choice, but I'm having a hard time critiquing it, and I don't exactly know why. The black shirt and handkerchief goes a long way here. You go, R.J.!

Jeer (Ja's pinstripes)

Ja Morant, right USATSI

I tried to stare at it long enough to see if I'd change my mind, but it just kept getting worse. The pinstripes are a nice touch if you're looking to be different and nostalgic, but it's just not working here. Maybe because the purple is just so "blah." (Is this how fashion people talk?) Seriously, maybe if he would've gone all out and gave us a bright color instead of dead grape, we could reconsider.

Cheer (Rui's mishmash)

Rui Hachimura, right USATSI

Again, this is something I simply could never wear without being laughed off the street or into a carnival tent, but I think it looks good. Sue me. The blue and red combo is way better than it deserves to be, and the draft hat blends right in.

Jeer (Zion's tuxedo shirt)

Zion Williamson, right USATSI

The all-cream getup is more than OK, in my book. Bold, yes, but it's far from bad, at least the way Zion's wearing it. The real question is: When did unbuttoned white tuxedo shirts start complementing cream? It's like when you go to repaint your white walls but realize later you should've just listened to the guy at Lowe's instead of trying to ride with "Barely Off-White" from Dollar Tree.