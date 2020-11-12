Enes Kanter has been somewhat of the journeyman in the NBA, having played for five different franchises over his 11-year career in the league. He's been on playoff teams, and squads that barely won any games, but the 6-foot-10 center has always served as a valuable piece for teams looking for a physical big man who can shoot some jump shots. Over his career, he's averaged 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and shot 54.3% from the field, and has been a durable body to have down in the post against opposing teams.

Growing up in Turkey, though, basketball wasn't his first true love. Like many European kids, Kanter wanted to play professional soccer, but as he began to grow taller than everyone else, his P.E. teacher told him not to waste time on soccer when he's much better suited for playing basketball. The journey to get to the NBA Draft, though, wasn't the easiest for him, as Kanter shared on CBS Sports' "Draft Day Memories: Presented By Jeep."

"I always loved college basketball and seeing all these players come from college was so amazing," Kanter said. "I just wanted to get the college experience, that's one of the biggest reasons I actually came to the United States."

Kanter had his sights set on playing collegiate ball, so he moved to the U.S., where he played high school basketball at Stoneridge Preparatory School in Simi Valley, California. Moving from Turkey to the United States alone was already a huge adjustment, but he also had to get comfortable playing against high school kids after playing in the EuroLeague at such a young age.

"The overseas experience is a little different, you get to play professionally when you're 15-16 years old," Kanter said. "So when I was at that age I was going against guys 35-36 years old because I was playing EuroLeague. I was playing in front of thousands of people, and the first time I came to the United States I started playing high school basketball, and I was like I'm literally playing against kids."

Kanter adjusted well on the court, and in 2010 he took part in the Nike Hoop Summit, where he broke Dirk Nowitzki's record for most points scored in that game playing for the international team. Kanter put up 34 points and 13 boards and quickly received national attention from colleges. After already committing to play for the University of Washington the year prior, Kanter re-opened his recruitment and decided to play for the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, was the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of California, and ranked eighth overall nationally in his class by 247Sports. Playing for a blue blood like Kentucky would've only elevated his status further.

However, after signing a national letter of intent with Kentucky, the NCAA ruled that Kanter was permanently ineligible from playing college basketball due to money he was paid while playing overseas.

"I sacrificed so much just to come here, because in Europe you turn pro when you're 15-16 years old and they offer you a contract, Kanter said. "All my friends, family, everybody was saying, sign this contract and you'll be set for life. But money to me was always going to come in second. First thing for me was to go to the NBA and get my education at the same time, and when the NCAA told me I was permanently ineligible, that just shattered my heart."

Kanter never got to suit up for the Wildcats, but instead opted to enter the 2011 NBA Draft where he was selected No. 3 overall by the Utah Jazz.

"When they said with the third pick in the 2011 NBA Draft Enes Kanter from Turkey, I was just like going through so many emotions, because in the end, I was representing my country, my flag, my family, my people and Kentucky," Kanter said. "I got up and hugged my dad, and I put the hat on and I just felt numb. I was just like, I can't believe I'm going to get to play basketball, I finally have a team."