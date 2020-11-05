Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was one of the most promising rookies in the NBA this past season. He appeared in 58 games for Memphis and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 22.4 minutes per performance. Thanks to his solid play, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team alongside other young stars like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. While Clarke appears poised for stardom in the league now, it was just last year that he was a college prospect wondering where his professional career would begin, and how long he would have to wait to find out.

Luckily, when draft night rolled around, Clarke didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called by commissioner Adam Silver, as the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 21st overall pick. He was then shipped to Memphis. For Clarke, who wanted to be a basketball player since he was 6 years old, being drafted represented the realization of a lifelong dream, and he reflected on the experience recently on CBS Sports' "Draft Day Memories: Presented By Jeep."

"It was a really awesome moment," Clarke said of being drafted. "I was really grateful to be recognized. It's something that you'll always hold and never forget.

"Draft day was very long," Clarke added. "That was probably the longest day that I've had ever. I think I was there very early. I was there like four or five hours early, and just had to sit there and wait. I was picked 21st by Oklahoma City and I was traded to Memphis. i thought that would be a perfect fit for me. I'm actually somebody who believes that everything happens for a reason."

Clarke, who was inspired to play basketball by Michael Jordan, played college ball at San Jose State for two seasons, and at Gonzaga for another season, before declaring for the draft. He credits his single season at Gonzaga for helping to prepare him for the next step in his career.

"After my second year at San Jose State I choose to transfer schools," Clarke said. "I'm really grateful for that one year because I was able to kind of change my shot form and really focus on my range when shooting the ball, and my strength. And I was able to kind of learn about Gonzaga basketball and learn how to win and how to be a part of a winning program."

It's good that Clarke learned about being part of a winning program, as the Grizzlies appear poised to develop into a contender in the Western Conference with Clarke as a big piece of the puzzle. So, what is Clarke's advice for the players who will hear their name called at the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18?

"Soak it all in. Have as much fun with it as you can. It's a really tiny period of your life, and a really small period of your NBA career, but it's going to be something that you'll always hold and never forget."