NBA Draft grade: Sacramento Kings get a B- for taking Duke's Marvin Bagley III with No. 2 overall pick
Bagley was the ACC Player of the Year last season and could be a seamless fit alongside De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento
The Sacramento Kings have made former Duke star Marvin Bagley III the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley, who was the ACC Player of the Year in his lone college season, averaged 21.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in steering the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and a 29-8 overall record.
CBS Sports NBA Draft Expert Reid Forgrave gave the Kings a B- to the Kings for their pick of Bagley.
Bagley is an explosive athlete with an incredible motor. He was a hyper-productive college player, too. He's got the same potential of 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins with more size and hustle. But the question is whether he can be a winning player, given his flaws on defense and unclear positional fit on that end.
Sacramento selecting Bagley III at No. 2 isn't a surprise for those who have followed the lead-up to the draft closely. It was widely reported on Thursday afternoon that the Kings had "locked in" on the Duke star with their top pick, and had every intention of selecting him over the likes of Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Michael Porter Jr., among others.
In drafting Bagley III, the Kings get an uber productive player who has thrived at every level of basketball he's played. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 1 recruit across all positions. And in college, he put up arguably some of the most impressive stats in the country, dominating the glass and stealing the shine of fellow one-and-done teammates Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval.
Bagley III's leaping ability, offensive prowess and overall versatility should make him a seamless addition for the Kings alongside a youthful, promising core that includes De'Aaron Fox, Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere and Buddy Hield. He's likely to be an instant impact addition for the Kings as they look to improve on their dismal 27-55 campaign last season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Walker IV rocks hat on top of hair
The new Spurs guard had to rock his draft hat on top of his awesomely unique hair
-
NBA Draft 2018: Live updates
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
-
NBA Draft grades: Pick-by-pick breakdown
Follow along with the entire NBA draft
-
76ers trade top-10 pick Bridges to Suns
The Suns moved up to get a solid wing in Mikal Bridges
-
Report: Porter to be shelved in '18-19?
Porter sat out nearly all of his freshman season at Missouri due to back surgery
-
2018 NBA Draft trade tracker
Keep up to date with the latest trades from the 2018 NBA Draft