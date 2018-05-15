NBA Draft Lottery 2018: Orlando Magic co-founder using Lil' Penny doll for good luck charm

When it comes to the NBA Draft Lottery, teams have their own unique, sometimes quirky ways of trying to improve draft positioning in the event. The Orlando Magic, however, are trending away from quirky and more towards nostalgia for Tuesday's lottery reveal as the team's co-founder, Pat Williams, will bring with him a Lil' Penny doll as a good luck charm.

Lil' Penny was part of a Nike advertising campaign in the '90s centered around former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway, the No. 3 pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, who was with the franchise from 1993 to 1999 and is now the head coach of the Memphis Tigers.

"We put the finest minds we've got on this one, and this is what they came up with," Williams told the Orlando Sentinel. "I'll keep that very, very, very close. We don't want anybody running off with that, so I'll have that in my possession the entire evening.

"It's our version of a lucky penny. We've tried everything in the past: lucky coins, four-leaf clovers, rabbit's feet, Lucky Charms cereal. We've taken everything up there."

The Magic will need all the fortune Lil' Penny can generate for Tuesday's lottery. They have an 8.8 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, and a 29.1 percent chance of parlaying their slot into a top 3 position after finishing the 2017-18 season with the NBA's fifth-worst record.

The odds for Orlando are admittedly long, and lottery luck has been hard to come by for the franchise of late. But if anything can boost its odds of moving up, Lil' Penny could be the stroke of magic it needs to win big on Tuesday.

"Whether it's sitting at that front table or in the back room, where the whole thing unfolds, I always feel lucky and always feel like we're going to win it," Williams said. "Whether we do or not, I always go in feeling, 'This is our lucky night.'"