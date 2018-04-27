NBA Draft Lottery 2018 standings, odds: Suns, Grizzlies own best shot at landing top pick

Whether you're looking at DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. or Marvin Bagley III, there are several players ready to make an immediate impact in this draft. While Ayton may be the consensus No. 1 pick, there are other players up and down the board that can be a Jayson Tatum or, dare we say, a Donovan Mitchell. One player could change a team's future.

Many teams this season elected to play for the best chance at a high draft pick (meaning they tanked as hard as they could), so it was crowded at the top ... or should we say the bottom? And, of course, not every team will get to keep its own pick because of previous trades, so we've detailed all that movement as well.

How the NBA Draft Lottery works

Every team that doesn't make the playoffs is in the lottery.

The team with the worst record gets the highest probability of getting the No. 1 overall pick.

Only the top three picks are decided by the drawing of ping pong balls.

The remaining slots (4-14) filled based on record, with the next-worst record going fourth, and so on.

Ties are broken by a coin flip. If two lottery teams are tied, they split the ping pong balls evenly, with any left over awarded to team winning the flip.

Final 2018 lottery standings and odds

1. Phoenix Suns (21-61): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 25 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 64.2 percent

2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 19.9 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 55.8 percent

3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 13.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 42.6 percent

4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 13.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 42.6 percent

5. Orlando Magic (25-57): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 8.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 29.1 percent

6. Chicago Bulls (27-55): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.3 percent

7. Sacramento Kings (27-55): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.3 percent

8. Cleveland Cavaliers, via Brooklyn Nets (28-54): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 2.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 9.9 percent

9. New York Knicks (29-53): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 6.1 percent

10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics, via Los Angeles Lakers (35-47) *Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers get it: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.1 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 4.0 percent

11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.9 percent

12. L.A. Clippers, via Detroit Pistons (39-43) *Pistons retain if pick 1-4: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.5 percent

13. L.A. Clippers (42-40): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.6 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.2 percent

14. Denver Nuggets (46-36): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.5 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 1.8 percent