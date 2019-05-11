NBA Draft Lottery 2019: How to watch, time, TV channel, live stream, odds to get No. 1 pick

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as more teams go home, fewer and fewer fan bases have a horse in the race. But every team has a horse in the NBA Draft, and the big day for lottery teams is coming up in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.

There's plenty at stake this year, with Duke sensation Zion Williamson expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Every team would be thrilled to win the right to take the big man, who is one of the best prospects to come along in years.

Held annually since 1985, the Draft Lottery determines the order in which teams who did not make the playoffs will select in that year's NBA Draft. Technically, the first four picks are the only ones decided by the lottery system. After the first four picks, the remaining teams will be ordered by the inverse of their regular season records.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 edition:

How to watch the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery



Date: Tuesday, May 14



Tuesday, May 14 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: WatchESPN

Which teams are in the Lottery this year?

* Owed picks:

The Cavaliers owe the Hawks a first-round pick via the Kyle Korver trade, and it is protected 1-10 this year.

The Grizzlies owe the Celtics a first-round pick via the Jeff Green trade, and it is protected 1-8 this year.

The Mavericks owe the Hawks a first-round pick via the Luka Doncic trade, and it is protected 1-5 this year.

The Kings' first-round pick, which was owed to the Sixers via the Nik Stauskas trade, is now owed to the Celtics via the Markelle Fultz trade, and is protected No. 1 overall.

Are there any changes to the format this year?

Yes. In an attempt to discourage teams from tanking, the league implemented a new set of lottery odds. Previously, the team with the worst record had a 25 percent chance at getting the top pick. Now, the teams with the three worst records all have an equal 14 percent chance at the top pick. Likewise, the odds were smoothed across the board, giving teams in the middle of the lottery a better chance at moving up into the top-four slots.

Additionally, the team with the worst record used to be guaranteed to receive no worse than the fourth pick. That was because the first three picks were the only ones determined by the lottery. After those picks, the remaining teams were ordered in the inverse of their regular season records. Now, the first four picks will be decided by the lottery draw. Thus, the team with the worst record will receive no worse than the fifth pick.

When did the lottery begin?

The lottery was approved in 1984 and went into effect for the first time in the 1985 NBA Draft. The New York Knicks -- who finished with the worst record this season -- won the lottery that year and selected Patrick Ewing. It wasn't without controversy though, as many still believe that year's Draft Lottery was fixed by the league.

Who are the top prospects?

There's no question that the best prospect heading into the draft is Duke forward Zion Williamson. The 18-year-old was a viral sensation in his high school days, and became the best player in college basketball in his freshman season. Regardless of which team wins the No. 1 pick, he's expected to be the first player selected.

Beyond that, however, there are plenty of questions. Here are the top five players off the board in the most recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Kyle Boone: