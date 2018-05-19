NBA Draft order 2018: Where will your favorite team pick on draft night?

The Sacramento Kings were the big winners in this year's NBA Draft lottery, jumping up five spots to get the No. 2 pick. The Suns landed where they were supposed to after earning the league's worst record, and will now have to figure out what to do with the top overall selection.

The draft is one of the most important nights of the year as it can change the fortunes of an entire franchise with one smart pick. This year the stakes are extremely high, because this draft class is loaded -- and not just at the top.

Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luke Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

Here's the picking order as it stands for the 2018 NBA Draft:

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position Team 31 Phoenix Suns 32 Memphis Grizzlies 33 Atlanta Hawks 34 Dallas Mavericks 35 Orlando Magic 36 Sacramento Kings 37 New York Knicks (via Bulls) 38 Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets) 39 Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks) 40 Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers) 41 Orlando Magic (via Hornets) 42 Detroit Pistons 43 Denver Nuggets (via Clippers) 44 Washington Wizards 45 Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks) 46 Houston Rickets (via Heat) 47 Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets) 48 Minnesota Timberwolves 49 San Antonio Spurs 50 Indiana Pacers 51 New Orleans Pelicans 52 Utah Jazz 53 Oklahoma City Thunder 54 Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers) 55 Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers) 56 Philadelphia 76ers 57 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics) 58 Denver Nuggets (via Warriors) 59 Phoenix Suns (via Raptors) 60 Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

Notes: