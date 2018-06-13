NBA Draft: Projected first-rounder Kevin Huerter reportedly expected to miss two months with hand injury
The 6-7 guard out of Maryland is No. 21 in Reid Forgrave's NBA Draft prospect rankings
Former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter is expected to be selected in the first round of next week's NBA Draft, but he might not be able to shake commissioner Adam Silver's hand when his name is called.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Huerter is having surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand, and is expected to be sidelined for two months.
The 6-foot-7 guard out of New York declared for the draft after averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent on 3-pointers as a sophomore at Maryland. He's currently listed at No. 21 in Reid Forgrave's NBA Draft prospect rankings.
The two-month timetable for the injury would put Huerter back on the court well in advance of training camp, but we've seen injury concerns cause players' draft stock to plummet in years past. It will be interesting to see if the injury to his shooting hand causes Huerter to be drafted lower than he should be.
