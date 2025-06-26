The Ace Bailey saga officially came to an end on Wednesday night when the Utah Jazz selected the Rutgers star with the No. 5 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The selection came as a surprise because Bailey didn't conduct any public pre-draft workouts with Utah and he reportedly canceled his lone pre-draft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers -- the holders of the No. 3 pick.

That bold strategy appeared to be by design. Bailey's representation, which includes agent Omar Cooper, told at least one team drafting in the top five not to select Bailey and said he wouldn't report if they did, ESPN reported on Thursday.

In the days leading up to the draft, reports suggested that Utah and Charlotte -- which held the No. 4 pick -- were not among Bailey's preferred destinations. The Washington Wizards at No. 5 were reported to be the team Bailey's camp had circled. When asked if he knew the Jazz were seriously interested, Bailey said he had "no idea."

"I can control what I can control," Bailey said. "They feel how they feel. But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they're doing, so it happens."

The decision to select Bailey -- the most polarizing player in the class -- was a bold but calculated decision for a team in need of offensive firepower. Bailey is one of the best pure scorers in the draft and has the upside to finish as one of the best players in his class when it's all said and done.

"I think our philosophy in where we're at as a team is we want to take the best player on the board and we love Ace Bailey," Jazz owner Ryan Smith said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I got a chance to talk to him last night. All I saw was a kid who was humble, he was grateful, he was excited to begin the NBA. I think that's all you can ask for from our standpoint."