NBA Draft trade: Clippers trade up for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hornets trade down for Miles Bridges

The Hornets and Clippers both had prospects they wanted, but their spots in the draft made it to where a trade made sense for both teams. As a result of that need, the Hornets took Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of Kentucky and traded him to the Clippers. The Los Angeles Clippers meanwhile took Miles Bridges out of Michigan State and sent him to Charlotte.

The deal will also include two second round picks heading the Hornets way.

The Clippers then used their 13th pick in the draft to take Jerome Robinson out of Boston College for themselves. With this move, the Hornets get wing depth and assets while the Clippers get some help at the guard position.

Clippers will send the 12th pick and two second-round picks to Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, league sources said. https://t.co/IfMknfp5Hm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Clippers selecting for the Hornets -- Michigan State's Miles Bridges. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Clippers were originally trying to use their two draft picks as a way to get Kawhi Leonard away from the Spurs. San Antonio wasn't biting though and Los Angeles ended up using the picks for itself. Last season the Clippers had to deal with a lot of injuries to the guard position. It wouldn't be surprising if that contributed to why they made these picks at this position of the draft.

Charlotte on the other hand gets a very talented wing out of Michigan State. One of the Hornets biggest weaknesses the last few seasons has been at the wing position and Bridges can help with that. They've also now acquired four second round picks in two trades, after reportedly sending Dwight Howard to Brooklyn on Wednesday. Second-round picks aren't gold by any means, but they can be a valuable asset in future trades.