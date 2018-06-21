NBA Draft trade rumors: Multiple teams trying to move up higher into lottery; 76ers' No. 10 pick in play
The NBA Draft could get wild on Thursday with multiple teams looking to move up
The 2018 NBA Draft has a chance to get really crazy on Thursday. Multiple teams are trying to move up in the draft to make a run at their preferred prospect. It's expected that Deandre Ayton will go No. 1 overall to the Suns -- CBS Sports mock drafts predict as much -- but everything after that is unknown.
With that lack of predictability comes chaos, and with that chaos creates uncertainty. Someone like the Cavaliers at No. 8 overall might not know if their preferred prospect is going to last all the way to their spot so they might make a move to guarantee they can get their guy. Multiple teams will be going into Thursday's draft with that mindset.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks, Bulls, Cavaliers and Clippers are all looking to move up. The 76ers' No. 10 pick is reportedly in play for those teams trying to trade up to a higher lottery spot.
At this point, it's hard to know what rumors are true and what's being floated out by teams as a smokescreen. The Mavericks already have a pretty high pick at No. 5 overall, but maybe they want Luka Doncic, which would require moving up. Right below them are the Hawks and they've been connected to Mohamed Bamba a lot in the pre-draft process. Maybe the Hawks move down so they can get Bamba and let one of these teams move up.
That's just a couple of the possible scenarios going into the draft. Nobody knows what's going to happen, but one thing that's for sure is there's going to be plenty of rumors flying around.
