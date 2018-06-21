NBA Draft trade rumors: Wizards exploring options to deal Marcin Gortat without giving up No. 15 pick

The Wizards enter Thursday's NBA Draft in a state of limbo. They want to clear out cap room and make space to keep competing now and maybe get some extra help around John Wall and Bradley Beal. They also have a necessary separation on the horizon with big man Marcin Gortat.

It's been reported before that the Wizards were willing to part with their No. 15 overall pick if they could attach a veteran contract with that pick. However, in the case of Gortat, the Wizards might just want to make a deal and keep the pick. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Wizards are exploring trades for Gortat that don't involve their draft pick.

The Wizards are actively exploring their trade options with Marcin Gortat, but league sources say Washington is thus far resistant to the idea of surrendering its No. 15 overall pick tonight just to dump Gortat’s contract, which has one season left. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2018

It makes sense that the Wizards don't want to give up a valuable asset like their draft pick just so they can dump off an expiring contract in Gortat. However, if they want to get the best possible return for a player like Gortat, they might not have much choice.

The Gortat situation has reached the point where it would be shocking to see him in Washington next season. He and Wall both traded shots at each other throughout their most recent season and Gortat was on the trade block during the most recent trade deadline. It would be best for all parties if Gortat was either traded, or bought out, before the beginning of next season.