NBA Draft: Way-too-early 2019-20 Rookie of the Year rankings, featuring Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and a redshirt hopeful

1 Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans F

Vegas odds: 1/2 Williamson is considered by some to be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James and his build suggests he'll have no problem with the physicality of the league -- in fact, the league might have a problem with his physicality. He'll have plenty of opportunities with the semi-rebuilding Pelicans, and their fast pace and defensive ability will help Williamson put up big stats. Barring injury (knock on wood), it's hard to see anyone but Zion taking home next season's Rookie of the Year trophy.

2 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies G

Vegas odds: 4/1 Morant has elite NBA athleticism and will be given the reins of the Grizzlies offense immediately. Because of his explosive scoring ability, some may not realize that he also led the nation in assists as a college sophomore last season. Memphis won't have many scorers around him, but he should still be able to put up points and assists, particularly with Jaren Jackson Jr. alongside him.

3 RJ Barrett New York Knicks F

Vegas odds: 6/1 Considered almost a lock for the No. 1 pick prior to his only season at Duke, Barrett was overshadowed by his eye-catching teammate, Williamson, despite putting up incredible numbers at one of the best programs in the country. He'll go to a Knicks squad which, barring any major free agent moves, will give him lots of opportunity to both score and distribute, with his size and strength allowing him to compete right away. He might struggle with efficiency, but ultimately he should be able to put up solid numbers as a rookie.

Vegas odds: 30/1 After sitting out the entirety of what would have been his rookie season, Porter Jr. is expected to suit up for the Nuggets this season, and his production is perhaps more unpredictable than any other rookie. If he is able to crack the rotation on an excellent Denver team which should be vying for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, he could showcase the talent and offensive ability that made him the top player in his high school class. He could also ride the pine for the entire season and only see garbage time. Based on his talent though, he deserves serious Rookie of the Year consideration.

5 Coby White Chicago Bulls G

Vegas odds: 20/1 Some considered White to be the best point guard in the draft outside of Morant, and he'll have the ability to show off his scoring and playmaking with a Bulls squad that seems to know Kris Dunn isn't the point guard of the future. White will have to share the ball with Zach LaVine, never an easy prospect, but his size at 6-5 should help him acclimate to the NBA game quickly.

6 Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers G

Vegas odds: 10/1 Garland shot up draft boards despite missing nearly his entire freshman season at Vanderbilt, and he's drawn comparisons to Damian Lillard with his ability to shoot with accuracy off the dribble. The problem is, he's paired with Collin Sexton -- not exactly an elite passer -- in the Cavs backcourt. There could certainly be some my turn-your turn action that allows both young guards to thrive, but the fit isn't ideal, which may prevent him from putting up the stats necessary to get Rookie of the Year votes.

7 Jarrett Culver Phoenix Suns G

Vegas odds: 16/1 Culver seems more than ready to step into the Timbewolves' starting lineup (they acquired him from the Suns on draft night) as a scoring wing with size. He'll have to fight both Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins for touches, however, which may limit his impact as a rookie. Culver very well could have a great season, but the production might not be there for a Rookie of the Year campaign.

8 De'Andre Hunter Los Angeles Lakers F

Vegas odds: 14/1 By all accounts Hunter will be a productive NBA player from day one, but his impact will likely be felt more on the defensive end for the Hawks (they acquired him on draft night from the Pelicans, via the Lakers) than in his stats. Trae Young will help find him in transition and on the wing for 3-pointers, but Hunter isn't the type of player expected to go out and get you 20 points a night by creating his own offense. The Hawks don't need him to do that, either, which probably hurts his chances at Rookie of the Year.

9 Cam Reddish Atlanta Hawks F

Vegas odds: 28/1 Perhaps the most polarizing player in the draft, some feel Reddish has a chance to be the best player in this rookie class, while others think he'll struggle to positively impact an NBA team. Given the Hawks system and his ability to shoot, Reddish will have the opportunity to showcase his ability next season. We'll have to wait and see what that ability looks like, but there's a chance he could take the Rookie of the Year race by surprise.

10 Rui Hachimura Washington Wizards F