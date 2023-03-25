untitled-design-196.png
Getty Images

The Bucks, Celtics and 76ers have all clinched a playoff spot in the East. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win from doing the same. 

Milwaukee and Boston have actually clinched a top-four seed. The Sixers, who fell at Golden State on Friday, are one win from joining them. 

Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Saturday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched. 

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the  No. 8 seed. 

READ: Western Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (53-20)

  • Projected seed: 1
  • Current first-round matchup: TBD
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

2. Boston Celtics (51-23)

  • Projected seed: 2
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets-Hawks play-in winner
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched

3. Philadelphia 76ers (49-24)

  • Projected seed: 3
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28)

  • Projected seed: 4
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Cavs clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Tied 1-1 with one to play

5. New York Knicks (42-33)

  • Projected seed: 5
  • Current first-round matchup: at Cavs
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play

6. Miami Heat (40-34)

  • Projected seed: 7
  • Current first-round matchup: at 76ers
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. TorontoRaptors lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Heat leads 2-1 with one to play

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Brooklyn Nets (39-34)

  • Projected seed: 6
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

8. Atlanta Hawks (36-37)

  • Projected seed: 8
  • Current first-round matchup: at Nets (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (36-38)

  • Projected seed: 9
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (35-38)

  • Projected seed: 10
  • Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

11. Indiana Pacers (33-41)

  • Projected seed: Lottery
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Pacers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Pacers clinched

12. Washington Wizards (33-41)

  • Projected seed: Lottery
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage