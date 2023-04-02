untitled-design-218.png
Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Sunday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched. 

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the  No. 8 seed. 

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (55-22)

  • 🔒Clinched top-three seed
  • Remaining schedule: vs. 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors
  • Current first-round matchup: TBD
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

2. Boston Celtics (54-24)

  • 🔒Clinched top-three seed
  • Remaining schedule: at 76ers, vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

3. Philadelphia 76ers (51-26)

  • 🔒Clinched top-four seed
  • Remaining schedule: at Bucks, vs. Celtics, vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30)

  • 🔒Clinched playoff spot
  • Remaining schedule: vs. Pacers, at Magic, at Magic, vs. Hornets
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Cavaliers clinched

5. New York Knicks (45-33)

  • Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers
  • Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks clinched

6. Brooklyn Nets (42-35)

  • Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz, vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers
  • Current first-round matchup: at 76ers
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavaliers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (41-37)

  • Remaining schedule: at Pistons, at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. TorontoRaptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (38-39)

  • Remaining schedule: vs. Mavericks, at Bulls, vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics
  • Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (38-39)

  • Remaining schedule: at Hornets, at Hornets, at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (37-40)

  • Remaining schedule: vs. Grizzlies, vs. Hawks, at Bucks, at Mavericks, vs. Pistons
  • Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

11. Washington Wizards (34-43)

  • Remaining schedule: at Knicks, vs. Bucks, at Hawks, vs. Heat, vs. Rockets
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage