Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Sunday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: vs. 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors

vs. 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors Current first-round matchup: TBD



TBD Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: at 76ers, vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks

at 76ers, vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner

vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

🔒Clinched top-four seed

Remaining schedule: at Bucks, vs. Celtics, vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets

at Bucks, vs. Celtics, vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets

vs. Nets Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched

🔒Clinched playoff spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Pacers, at Magic, at Magic, vs. Hornets

vs. Pacers, at Magic, at Magic, vs. Hornets Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks

vs. Knicks Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched



Sixers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New York : Knicks clinched

: Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Cavaliers clinched

5. New York Knicks (45-33)

Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers

vs. Wizards, at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers

at Cavaliers Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks clinched

6. Brooklyn Nets (42-35)

Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz, vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers

vs. Jazz, vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers Current first-round matchup: at 76ers

at 76ers Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavaliers clinched

Cavaliers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Miami : Nets clinched

: Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (41-37)

Remaining schedule: at Pistons, at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic

at Pistons, at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)

vs. Hawks (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. New York : Knicks clinched

: Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched

Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (38-39)

Remaining schedule: vs. Mavericks, at Bulls, vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics

vs. Mavericks, at Bulls, vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)

at Heat (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched

Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play

Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (38-39)

Remaining schedule: at Hornets, at Hornets, at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks

at Hornets, at Hornets, at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)

vs. Bulls (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched



Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Raptors clinched

Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (37-40)



Remaining schedule: vs. Grizzlies, vs. Hawks, at Bucks, at Mavericks, vs. Pistons

vs. Grizzlies, vs. Hawks, at Bucks, at Mavericks, vs. Pistons Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (play-in)

at Raptors (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN