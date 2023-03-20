The Philadelphia 76ers took over the No. 2 seed on Saturday with their win over Indiana -- their eighth straight -- and Boston's loss to Utah. The Sixers are now two games back in the loss column of the top-seeded Bucks with one head-to-head matchup remaining on April 2.

Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Monday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Projected seed: 1

1 Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: Winner of Heat/Hawks play-in

Winner of Heat/Hawks play-in Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched

Projected seed: 2

2 Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets

vs. Nets Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched

Projected seed: 4

4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks

vs. Knicks Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Cavs clinched

Cavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched



Sixers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New York : Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play

: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play

5. New York Knicks (42-30)

Projected seed: 5

5 Current first-round matchup: at Cavs

at Cavs Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play

Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play

6. Brooklyn Nets (39-32)

Projected seed: 6

6 Current first-round matchup: at Celtics

at Celtics Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play

Nets lead 1-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Miami : Nets lead 2-0 with one to play

: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (39-34)

Projected seed: 7

7 Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)

vs. Hawks (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. New York : Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play

: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play

Nets lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto : Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play

: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Heat leads 2-1 with one to play

8. Atlanta Hawks (35-36)

Projected seed: 8

8 Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)

at Heat (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

Nets lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play

Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (35-37)

Projected seed: 9

9 Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (Play-in)

vs. Bulls (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play



Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (33-37)



Projected seed: 10

10 Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (Play-in)

at Raptors (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage

Bulls currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

11. Indiana Pacers (32-39)



Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage

Pacers currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Pacers clinched

12. Washington Wizards (32-39)

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage

Pacers currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage



