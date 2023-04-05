Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Wednesday. This post will be updated throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

🔒Clinched top-two seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors

Remaining schedule: vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors
Current first-round matchup: TBD



Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks

Remaining schedule: vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks
Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner

Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets

Remaining schedule: vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets
Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets

🔒Clinched top-four seed

Remaining schedule: at Magic, vs. Hornets

Remaining schedule: at Magic, vs. Hornets
Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks

Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched

5. New York Knicks (46-33)

🔒Clinched playoff spot

Remaining schedule: at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers

Remaining schedule: at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers
Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers

Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage

6. Brooklyn Nets (43-36)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers

Remaining schedule: at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers
Current first-round matchup: at 76ers

Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (42-37)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic

Remaining schedule: at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic
Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched



Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (40-39)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics

Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics
Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched



Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched

9. Toronto Raptors (40-39)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks

Remaining schedule: at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks
Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)

Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched



Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (38-41)

