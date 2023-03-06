The NBA playoff and play-in races are heating up with just about a month to go on the schedule. Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand entering play on Monday, March 6. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season, or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Bucks hold a two-game lead over the Celtics in the loss column. They play one more time on March 30 with the season series tied 1-1. The Bucks lead No. 3 Philly by four in the loss column, which feels pretty safe with 18 to play.

Projected seed: 1

1 Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

2. Boston Celtics

The Celtics blew big leads to the Nets and Knicks in losing their last two and now trail the top-seeded Bucks by two in the loss column. Boston holds a two-game lead over No. 3 Philadelphia, but that lead is effectively three games with Boston having cliched the tiebreaker. The Celtics should be safe to end up no worse than third, as they lead the No. 4 Cavaliers by six in the loss column.

Projected seed: 2

2 Current first-round matchup: Winner of Heat/Hawks play-in

Winner of Heat/Hawks play-in Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Boston clinched

Boston clinched Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Cleveland: Cavs lead 2-1 with one to play

The Sixers are effectively three back of the No. 2 Celtics with Boston having clinched the tiebreaker. They lead the No. 4 Cavs by four games. At the moment, the Sixers feel like a good bet to stay at No. 3.

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Brooklyn

vs. Brooklyn Tiebreaker vs. No. 1 Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Boston clinched

Boston clinched Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Cleveland: Cavs lead 2-1 with one to play

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are trying to hold off the No. 5 Knicks, who are just one game back in the loss column with one head-to-head matchup remaining. The Cavs also hold just a two-game lead over the Nets with two more head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 4

4 Current first-round matchup: vs. New York

vs. New York Tiebreaker vs. No. 2 Boston: Cavs lead 2-1 with one to play

Cavs lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Philadelphia: Cavs lead 2-1 with one to play



Cavs lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 New York : Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play

: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Brooklyn: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play

5. New York Knicks

The Knicks have won nine straight and sit just one back of the No. 4 Cavaliers. New York leads No. 6 Brooklyn by one. The Knicks hold a four-game lead over the No. 7 Heat in their quest to stay above the play-in line, but keep in mind they play the Heat two more times.

Projected seed: 5

5 Current first-round matchup: at Cleveland

at Cleveland Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play

Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Miami: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play

6. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are hanging tough since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They hold a three-loss lead over the No. 7 Heat to stay above the play-in line, and they trail the No. 5 Knicks by one and No. 4 Cavs by two in the loss column.

Projected seed: 6

6 Current first-round matchup: at Philadelphia

at Philadelphia Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Cleveland: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play

Nets lead 1-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Miami : Nets lead 2-0 with one to play

: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat

Miami is three back of No. 6 Brooklyn. The more pressing concern is staying in the 7-8 play-in round so they only have to win one game instead of two to advance. Entering play on Monday, Miami leads No. 8 Atlanta by one, No. 9 Toronto by two, and No. 10 Washington by three in the loss column.

Projected seed: 7

7 Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (Play-in)

vs. Hawks (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play

Nets lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Atlanta: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play



Miami leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Toronto : Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play

: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Washington: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play

8. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are four games back of a top-six seed. Like Miami, they are primarily concerned with not falling below the No. 8 seed so they can stay in the first play-in game, thus only having to win once to advance. It could get dicey. The Hawks lead the No. 9 Raptors by just one, and the No. 10 Wizards by two with three head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 8

8 Current first-round matchup: at Miami (Play-in)

at Miami (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

Nets lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Miami: Heat lead 2-1 with one to play



Heat lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Toronto : Atlanta clinched

: Atlanta clinched Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Washington: Wizards lead 1-0 with three to play

9. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are one back of No. 8 Atlanta and one up on No. 10 Washington. As for staying above the lottery line, Toronto holds a three-loss advantage over the No. 11 Pacers, and an effective four-game lead over the No. 12 Bulls with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: 10

10 Current first-round matchup: vs. Wizards (Play-in)

vs. Wizards (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. No. 7 Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play



Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 8 Atlanta : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Indiana: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Washington Wizards

The Wizards are one back of No. 9 Toronto and two clear of the No. 11 Pacers and No. 12 Bulls.

Projected seed: 9

9 Current first-round matchup: at Toronto (Play-in)

at Toronto (Play-in) Tiebreaker vs. No. 9 Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. No. 11 Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage

Pacers currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

11. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are two back of No. 10 Washington and currently own the tiebreaker. They are tied with the No. 12 Bulls with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. No. 10 Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage

Pacers currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. No. 12 Chicago: Pacers clinched



12. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are two back of the No. 10 Wizards and currently own the tiebreaker. They are tied with the No. 11 Pacers but Indiana has sealed the tiebreaker.