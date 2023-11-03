There's been a noticeable trend in the NBA in which there have been more trades involving three or more teams. Over the past four seasons from 2019 to 2023, the NBA season has averaged eight trades that have involved at least three teams. In the decade prior, the NBA averaged 4.5 multi-team trades on a season-by-season basis.

Since the 2023-24 NBA calendar got underway, there have already been five multi-team trades that have taken place. One of the biggest was the Portland Trail Blazers sending Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Phoenix Suns taking part as the third team.

That was followed up this week when the Philadelphia 76ers finally shipped James Harden out of town as they traded the disgruntled guard to the Los Angeles Clippers. In that deal, the Oklahoma City Thunder helped make the trade work as the third team.

The reason behind this uptick is, reportedly, because league officials are expected to have stiffer restrictions in the league's next collective bargaining agreement.

"There's an understanding that if you want to get business done," an anonymous NBA general manager told Yahoo Sports, "sometimes there's another team that can get business done."

According to the report, many NBA personnel believe that NBA front offices are being more creative when it comes to striking deals.

"It seems like there's more strategic thinking and planning in the NBA than there was 15 years ago," an Eastern Conference executive said. "People are offering solutions."