NBA fan goes to 30 arenas in 30 days and gets on the Jumbotron at every game
Around the league in 30 days
NBA fan David DeLooper has accomplished something that has likely never been done, and is as random as it is impressive. He went to 30 arenas in the league in 30 days and got on the Jumbotron at every single game he attended. He calls the accomplishment "30 for 30 for 30."
His five seconds of fame in each city did not come without a little bit of work in preparation, however. In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, DeLooper said the game plan was to wear a costume that related in someway to the home team, in order to increase his odds of getting on the big screen.
What he found throughout the journey is that the most important elements are location, with the corners being the best spot, the creative costumes and his "subpar dance moves."
Well, he obviously spent a lot of time preparing amd practicing his moves because it worked, and DeLooper accomplished the feat.
The costumes ranged from a blow-up horse:
To a lobster:
To the Statue of Liberty, and just about everything in between.
The journey began on Christmas Day and ended on Thursday at the Moda Center for the Portland Trail Blazers' game.
The 28-year-old said the inspiration came from what he saw at games.
"Whether your team is winning by 20 or losing by 20, you see that one person that gets on the Jumbotron and acts a fool and it changes the whole atmosphere of the arena positively. That's where this idea kind of came from," he said.
He celebrated completing his journey with a Philadelphia Sixers game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
