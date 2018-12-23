NBA Festivus 2018: An airing of grievances for every team in the NBA early in the season

The holidays are a beautiful time where we get together and hang out with our families, exchange gifts and celebrate whichever holiday applies to our upbringing. Christmas Day is an all-you-can-eat basketball buffet, with five games being played this year between the Knicks and Bucks, Rockets and Thunder, Celtics and 76ers, Warriors and Lakers and Jazz and Trail Blazers.

However, like any family, the holidays are stressful. NBA teams are at a point in the season where they know what they need and what they want to succeed, so this post is for them. This is the NBA "Airing of Grievances."

Atlanta Hawks: The guy we weren't sure could shoot in the pros might have trouble shooting in the pros

The jury will be out on Trae Young after this season is over, and there's no way it's fair to call him a bust. That's not what's being said here. What's being said is that shooting 25 percent from deep is not what the Hawks drafted him for. Early hopes now have to be that he goes the way of De'Aaron Fox, as this season already feels like a wash in Atlanta.

Boston Celtics: We didn't know it was possible to have too many cooks in the NBA

While it's surprising to see the Celtics at 18-12 in the middle of the East, it's arguably more surprising to see Kyrie Irving being the only one averaging 20-plus points per game. Gordon Hayward has looked like a hindrance for long stretches of time as they try to get him right, and Jayson Tatum SHOCKINGLY hasn't played quite up to his playoff performance last year -- though he's still been a solid second option in Boston.

Brooklyn Nets: We're seriously going to have to give D'Angelo Russell an extension

Doesn't it feel like D'Angelo Russell has been in the NBA for an eternity? Well, he's only 22, and he's a restricted free agent after this season. D'Lo has been italicized great for the Nets at points this season, now averaging 18 points per game and 6.2 assists. He's become a bona fide playmaker for the Nets since Caris LeVert went down, and Spencer Dinwiddie was just given an extension himself. The Nets have a ton of playmakers, but now they need to decide what to do with all of them.

Charlotte Hornets: Our dad is embarrassing us wearing leather suits in clubs

Michael Jordan dancing in a club wearing a leather suit and smoking a cigar is honestly peak 1990s.

Chicago Bulls: Jim Boylen has won multiple games

Since firing Fred Hoiberg, the Bulls are 3-6. Now, is that good? No, no it is not. However, it is three wins too many for this front office, and the fact that the Bulls aren't running away with the worst record in basketball is, frankly, an embarrassment.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Do we even have to say it?

In the NBA, the worst thing you can be is irrelevant. The most interesting thing to come out of Cleveland this year is JR Smith taking leave from the team. LeBron James brought Cleveland a championship, but it's insane how one player leaving can plunge a team that won the Eastern Conference Finals four time in a row into obscurity. Sorry, this got darker.

Dallas Mavericks: Why hasn't Luka Doncic won Rookie of the Year yet?

It is insane, any way you slice it, that the 19-year-old Doncic ended up in Dallas. Doncic doesn't just look like a good rookie, he looks like an actual NBA star. He's averaging 18.8 points in 32.4 minutes, and he just had a red-hot week in Dallas. Mavericks fans just want to put a bow on this race already.

Denver Nuggets: Not much to complain about, except our whole team being injured

What the Nuggets are doing right now is actually wild. They're first in the West at 21-10 while Will Barton is week-to-week, Gary Harris is day-to-day, Paul Millsap is battling a broken toe, Isaiah Thomas' hip is hurt and first-rounder Michael Porter is dealing with his back injury without a return date in sight. Nikola Jokic is demanding we pay attention to Denver because they don't seem to be going away.

Detroit Pistons: We're basically running an offense through Blake Griffin

Reggie Jackson running point for the Pistons has become painful to watch. Ish Smith is hurt until 2019. Jose Calderon is 37(!) years old. So, who's the next likely ball handler? Blake Griffin, of course. Griffin has redefined his role in the pick and roll -- he's the high player now, rather than the roller. And he's good at it! But if you're the Pistons, this really isn't where your point guard situation was supposed to be.

Golden State Warriors: We're more soap opera than NBA team now

This isn't, strictly speaking, the Warriors' fault. People just crave drama out of this team, and they deliver. The Draymond Green-Kevin Durant drama earlier in the year summed things up pretty well. Obviously, this team is still thinking championship, but the rest of the league is eyeing next offseason to see if that's the expiration date for the dynasty. That will be up to Kevin Durant.

Houston Rockets: The whole league hates us because we decided to travel for the holidays

It feels like no one draws more ire than James Harden from the NBA collective. I can't imagine why.

"It looked like he did two step backs." 😂 pic.twitter.com/k0V0AQLStB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2018

Indiana Pacers: The Bucks and Raptors are really stealing our thunder

The Pacers are 21-12, fourth in the East, and Victor Oladipo is proving that last year wasn't an outlier. But no one is talking about them! Well, people are, but not as many as you'd expect would be talking about the team that frightened James in the playoffs last year. Oladipo deserves a lot of credit, and the Pacers role guys have stepped up too. This team could be dangerous again.

Los Angeles Clippers: We're finally likable, but nobody cares



The Chris Paul-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan days were fun, but this Clippers team is 19-13 with really likable players. However, a guy named LeBron James is in town, and even though Tobias Harris is incredible, people aren't really talking about the Clips. They lack the "star power" that they used to, even though people really just loved to hate the Lob City core by the end of it.

Los Angeles Lakers: Why aren't Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard already here?

Lakers fans have done their waiting, dammit. It's been 31 games with LeBron James, every star in the league should already be here by now! The Anthony Davis trade rumors are at a fever pitch after James' comments about wanting the Lakers to trade for him earlier in the week (of course he does), but somehow a deal isn't done yet. What gives? For the record, James was just answering a question. Is entrapment a thing when we talk about tampering?

Memphis Grizzlies: Our brand of basketball is boring to the point that our turnaround is unwatchable

It's a hard truth that casual fans don't want defense in the NBA. The Grizzlies give up the second-fewest points per game in the NBA, but they also score the second-fewest, making every game a Tarantino movie of grind-it-out basketball. It's very much on brand for the Grizzlies, and it starts with Mike Conley Jr. The fact this team is 16-16 would be a story for any other franchise, but the games are just such bloodbaths it's hard to pay too much attention.

Miami Heat: So does anyone want Hassan Whiteside or...?

Hassan Whiteside is frequently mentioned as a top trade candidate, but it seems like every trade scenario people present for the Heat includes Josh Richardson, so that's a no-go. Whiteside is 29 years old playing a dated brand of basketball and he's slated to make a lot of money. It seems like moving him by the deadline is, to some degree, a priority for the Heat (or at least their fans), but doing so is easier said than done; and they might not like return.

Milwaukee Bucks: We should really get some more credit for getting Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe has vacillated between being a joke and being ignored since he's joined the Bucks, but he's having a nice season. He's shooting 50 percent from the field while averaging 5.8 assists this season, and he looks like a playmaker again. The dual-headed beast of Giannis and Middleton will be the one that draws talk, but Bledsoe has definitely come into his own with the Bucks.

Minnesota Timberwolves: We have literally zero identity right now

How would you describe the Timberwolves? While I mocked the Pistons and Grizzlies above, they at least know who they are. The Timberwolves have Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to build around, followed by a bunch of role players -- but at 14-18 they're not bad enough for the high lottery pick needed to break out in today's NBA. The Timberwolves are stuck in limbo right now, and that is not good for a team looking to find itself having just been forced to trade away Jimmy Butler -- especially a year removed from getting out of a playoff drought.

New Orleans Pelicans: Just please be quiet about Anthony Davis, we're aware of the situation

If the Pelicans get rid of Anthony Davis, there's a good chance they won't do it until it's mandated. That means, presuming he turns down the supermax extension over the summer, at the next trade deadline. The Pelicans really want to keep AD, so they aren't looking to move him without having to. A circus follows him everywhere he goes -- including dinner -- and the Pelicans just want to try to stay afloat in the incredibly deep West.

New York Knicks: Uh-oh, here comes the hope again

Like it or not, the Knicks are one of the NBA's top markets. And yes, they're bad again this year, but there's Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson talk all of a sudden. That's exciting! And excitement is a dangerous thing for a rebuilding squad. If the Knicks don't land at least one of those two names, New York may burn this offseason.

Oklahoma City Thunder: We think we're good, but Russell Westbrook might not be why?

Change is scary. Russell Westbrook, that guy who everyone has always said is a stat chaser and hard to coach yada yada yada, is still the team's blood with a triple-double average (again) through 23 games. However, Paul George is slowly becoming the guy things are running through. The Thunder are 21-10, this is really just a way of saying things are pretty much gravy in OKC, but with Westbrook as the last bastion of the OKC Big 3, it'll be sad when this stops feeling like "his" team. This is a reach, because there's not a ton to complain about in OKC.

Orlando Magic: We're almost a playoff team, stop mocking us

As of today, this is technically true, but the Magic are a near playoff team under .500. They're kind of Jack Sparrowing the NBA with the "but you have heard of me" bit. Credit where it's due though, Nikola Vucevic looks like a monster while Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon look comfortable around him. The Magic could surprise some people as the year goes on.

Philadelphia 76ers: We didn't f--- up Markelle's shot!

You've got to think the 76ers don't love being called out by J. Cole on 21 Savage's "a lot." They're third in the East, Jimmy Butler has already paid dividends and things should be going well in Philly, but all anyone can talk about is how Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz are completely unable to shoot a basketball for some reason.

Phoenix Suns: The only thing worse than being bad on the floor is your owner making you a laughingstock

Robert Sarver getting dunked on by Greta at a city council meeting is an NBA highlight this year, or a lowlight for Phoenix.

Portland Trail Blazers: How is our backcourt disrespected now??

People aren't talking about the Blazers a ton, but they're fifth in West with an 18-13 record. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are both averaging over 20 points per game, with Lillard averaging six assists per. The Blazers need to win a playoff series to get real staying power, but they've been fun to watch this season.

Sacramento Kings: We're exhausted just watching this team

Holy cow the Kings play fast. This team is up and down the floor in a flash. They make fast things look... Not fast. On the opposite end of the Grizzlies, every game with the Kings turns into a track meet. You guys can't slow down a little so we can grab something to eat?

San Antonio Spurs: Who in the world are you people?

A Spurs team with no Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili just feels wrong. DeMar DeRozan has been awesome in San Antonio, but LaMarcus Aldridge has dropped off this year. This team should be in the mix down the final stretch this season, but it just feels weird to watch a Gregg Popovich team like this.

Toronto Raptors: Umm, can we ban Clippers officials from our games?

It's no secret that the Clippers plan on pushing for Kawhi Leonard come the offseason, but they've been completely brazen, with Clippers officials and president Lawrence Frank himself showing up at games. The Raptors have been strong this year with Leonard as the focal point, but they'd undoubtedly rather not have traded DeRozan for a rental.

Utah Jazz: This schedule is ridiculous

It feels like the Jazz haven't had a break since the season started. They're 16-17, and they've played the league's toughest schedule thus far. The West has cannibalized itself to the point that they're not far out of a playoff spot, but it would be best to pull it together sooner than later. Donovan Mitchell shot 35 percent from the field last week, a number they'll definitely hope to pull up moving forward. This should still be a good team, but to some degree, it's clearly a work in progress.

Washington Wizards: Living and dying with John Wall tends to lead to dying with John Wall

There really seems to be an expiration date on Wall's time in Washington, and the Wizards had hope this year. Bradley Beal has come into his own, Otto Porter looks ready to produce, and Jeff Green was a worthy addition. But it all goes through John Wall, and Wall does not look like himself. The numbers are there, but Wall doesn't seem to be. This team doesn't look ready to compete in the East, which is immensely frustrating for the talent it has on paper.