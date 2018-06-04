NBA Finals 2018: Against Warriors, LeBron's Cavs can’t just rely on hot shooting at home

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading home, where they haven't lost since the playoff opener against the Indiana Pacers seven weeks ago. That should give them some degree of confidence against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors, but LeBron James said Sunday -- after their 122-103 loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals -- that they "want to continue to be uncomfortable." In other words, the fact they've been great at Quicken Loans Arena guarantees nothing.

If you are a Cavaliers optimist, you can point to a number of open 3-pointers that didn't go in at Oracle Arena. You can also point to the stark home/road shooting splits of Kyle Korver, George Hill and J.R. Smith in the playoffs:

As a team, Cleveland has shot 37 percent from 3-point range with a 111.7 offensive rating at home in the playoffs, compared to 31 percent and 103.9 on the road. The Warriors are aware of this. They know they might have to be even sharper defensively.

"It's going to be a tough task," Golden State forward Draymond Green said. "You know, with a team going back home, you look at this and J.R. shot 2 for 9 [in Game 2]. Some of the shots he missed, he's going to make those at home. You know, you can go down the list and kind of say that about everyone."

James is right, though, to stress that the Cavs can't count on this. Even if they do catch fire and drop 120 points, that will only be half the battle. The much bigger problem, through two games of the Finals, is slowing the Warriors down.

LeBron James and the Cavs have some stuff to figure out. USATSI

Last Friday, in the wake of his team's heartbreaking Game 1 loss, coach Tyronn Lue said that the Cavs "have the blueprint" to be successful in the series, a statement he continually made in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics, too. Against the Warriors, that blueprint is fairly simple: Gum up the defending champions' pretty offense, make the game physical, be opportunistic in transition and rely on James to dissect their defense in the halfcourt. This is much easier said than done, though, especially when it comes to the first point.

Cleveland is doing a ton of switching and trying to disrupt Golden State's offense the way that the Houston Rockets did in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors, however, have not seemed fazed by this. They have seen this strategy for years now, and it has been executed by teams with much more versatility and defensive discipline than the Cavaliers. They know that, when they get a favorable matchup, they don't need to attack it with an isolation -- they can just keep moving, forcing big men like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson to either chase shooters around the court or communicate more switches away from the ball. This is difficult, tiring stuff, and it requires extreme focus.

"That's our game plan defensively," Thompson said. "We saw Houston do a good job doing that [in the Western Conference finals] so we piggybacked that. With that said, we have to do a better job of communicating. With this team, they move a lot. They're not a conventional, NBA-style team. They have guys that are moving constantly, and if you stop for a second and relax, Klay and Steph will get open in the corner, or K.D. or Draymond will get a back cut. We have to have our head on a swivel for the entire 24 seconds and give maximum effort."

Love agreed: "Being a big and playing against this team and switching like we have been, and if you take that one second off or you stand up for that split second, they're so good at cutting off the ball or finding themselves open in transition."

Rather than lamenting all the missed opportunities Cleveland had in Oakland, it's worth looking at the opportunities the Warriors missed. Three times in Game 2, the Cavs lost track of either Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson in the corner and were not even burned for it:

None of this is to say that Cleveland should feel helpless. It came as close as possible to stealing the first game, and it hung around for most of the second before the Curry Flurry in the fourth quarter. The Cavs just have to know that their season depends on more than just LeBron's supporting cast getting its act together on offense.

The good news: Cleveland's inconsistency in the playoffs has not been limited to one end of the court. The Cavs have a 103.7 defensive rating at home and a 111.1 defensive rating on the road. The bad news: They are playing a team that can make that kind of trend moot with an offensive onslaught. If they are going to extend the series and put some pressure on Golden State, they are going to have to fight like hell.