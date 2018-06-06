NBA Finals 2018: Cavs' Kendrick Perkins warns Warriors after Stephen Curry tripping incident

The NBA's drama machine has been cranking at a high level in the NBA Finals, so much so that even Cleveland's Kendrick Perkins has been ensnared in the mix despite being inactive.

Perkins, who was on the bench for Game 2 of the Finals, got tangled up with Golden State's Stephen Curry after the Warriors star fell out of bounds on a 3-point attempt during the contest in Oakland. Curry wasn't injured on the controversial play after tripping over Perkins' feet, but the Warriors took beef with the incident and specifically with Perkins, who they believed created a dangerous situation by not moving out of the way.

Curry was upset that Perkins didn't move his legs out of the way pic.twitter.com/gCwhOygFS4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2018

Perkins fired back at those claims Tuesday in an interview with the Boston Globe, and took issue with Golden State trying to pick a battle with him.

"I don't know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way," Perkins said. "Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don't think I'm the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle."

Perkins has never been known to back down from battles, as we saw earlier this playoffs when he exchanged words with the rapper Drake. But in this case, Perkins isn't standing down because he feels he wasn't in the wrong.

"I was just sitting there and he landed on my leg," Perkins said of the incident. "And he was standing over my leg and I don't understand what people want me to do. He was like, 'What you on?' and I'm like, 'What you mean what I'm on?' I'm sitting over here."

The Warriors and Cavs will square off Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET, and if Games 1 and 2 tells us anything, there is almost assuredly going to be more drama unfold in some form or fashion.