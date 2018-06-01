NBA Finals 2018: Cavs' Tyronn Lue says refs were wrong to overturn LeBron charge call

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue took issue with the referees controversially overturning a crucial block-charge call on LeBron James in the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Thursday.

The play took place with 36.3 seconds remaining in regulation when LeBron James initially drew a charge on Kevin Durant. After the play, referees reviewed the call and overturned it to a block, which afforded Durant two free throws when Cleveland was clinging to a 104-102 lead rather than giving the Cavs possession.

"I guess the rule is you can review the call if he's inside or outside the restricted area, is the rule that I know," said Lue. "And they called a charge, right? And LeBron was clearly four feet outside the restricted area. So it doesn't make sense to go review something if -- the review is if he's on the line or if he's close to the charge circle, that's the review. He wasn't close."

"It ain't right."



Ty Lue comes to the @cavs defense and lays out the overturned charge call late in the fourth quarter. #WhateverItTakes | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/jQHlPNNNcK — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 1, 2018

Lue and the Cavaliers were a double-digit underdog going into Game 1 of the series, but surprised many with their ability to hang with the reigning champions. Cleveland, in fact, grabbed a 106-104 lead on a LeBron James layup after the overturned call, but it was the last lead it held of the game after Golden State cruised in the overtime period.

"For our team to come out and play their hearts out and compete the way we did, man, I mean, it's bad," Lue said. "It's never been done before where you know he's outside the restricted, and then you go there and overturn the call and say it's a block. ... It ain't right."