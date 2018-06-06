NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James didn't need to say anything after J.R. Smith's Game 1 mistake
James said all he needed to say by saying nothing on the Cavaliers' bench
A few days after J.R. Smith's boneheaded play to end regulation in Game 1, leading to an eventual Cavaliers loss in overtime, video surfaced of the Cavaliers on the bench. The footage was striking, as LeBron James sat away from Smith and didn't offer up any words of encouragement. James, who's known for picking up his teammates, instead bemoaned the fact that the Cavaliers had a timeout that could have at least gotten them a chance for a shot -- and gotten the ball out of Smith's hands.
Since then, James has been criticized by some for not doing more to encourage Smith after the blunder. The Cavaliers were outscored 17-7 in overtime, and after getting dominated in Game 2 they're in an 0-2 hole as the series moves to Cleveland.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny and Raja give their takes on the video and whether or not James' reaction was too cold.
James has every reason to be frustrated. Through two games, he's averaging 46 minutes, 40 points, 8.5 assists and 10.5 rebounds.
