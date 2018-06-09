NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James leaves floor in Game 4, possibly for final time as Cavalier
LeBron finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Game 4 loss
The NBA season is over, and for the second straight year, it ended in the same way: With the Golden State Warriors defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. This time they did it in a sweep, earning that feat with a 108-85 victory in Game 4. With the game well out of hand, and the season heading to an anti-climatic end, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue had a chance to give LeBron James a proper send off.
"The King" exited the game with just over four minutes to play, receiving a standing ovation from the Cleveland faithful, and congratulations from the Warriors' stars.
It would be a dramatic moment in any season, but especially in this one, as LeBron's future in Cleveland is very much in doubt. Set to be a free agent this summer, this could have been the final time that LeBron walked off the floor as a Cavalier.
It's going to be a very, very interesting summer in The Land.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Durant named 2018 Finals MVP
This is Durant's second Finals MVP award in two seasons with Golden State
-
Curry sparkles, Cavs crumble in sweep
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions again
-
Warriors sweep Cavs, repeat as champions
The Warriors sweep the Cavaliers in four games to earn third title in four seasons
-
LeBron airs frustrations on Cavs bench
A very frustrated LeBron was visibly displeased with his team's effort in Game 4
-
Kyrie continues flat Earth discussion
Irving said it was fun for him to debate the issue
-
Curry knocks down wild 3 in Game 4
Curry was trying to draw a foul, but didn't get the call. He made the shot anyway