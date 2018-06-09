NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James leaves floor in Game 4, possibly for final time as Cavalier

The NBA season is over, and for the second straight year, it ended in the same way: With the Golden State Warriors defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. This time they did it in a sweep, earning that feat with a 108-85 victory in Game 4. With the game well out of hand, and the season heading to an anti-climatic end, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue had a chance to give LeBron James a proper send off.

"The King" exited the game with just over four minutes to play, receiving a standing ovation from the Cleveland faithful, and congratulations from the Warriors' stars.

A standing ovation for LeBron James, in what could be his final game in a Cavaliers uniform.#DubNation vs. #WhateverItTakes#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/hGkVdGov89 — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) June 9, 2018

It would be a dramatic moment in any season, but especially in this one, as LeBron's future in Cleveland is very much in doubt. Set to be a free agent this summer, this could have been the final time that LeBron walked off the floor as a Cavalier.

It's going to be a very, very interesting summer in The Land.