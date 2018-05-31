NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James shows up to Game 1 in a suit with shorts and Twitter lets him have it

LeBron James has once again made it to the NBA Finals, almost singlehandedly carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to the championship round for the fourth straight season. It's now eight straight trips for LeBron himself, and this has been perhaps his most impressive run as he's averaged 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the postseason, while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.

His incredible performances along this run have afforded him the sort of leeway to do pretty much whatever he wants. But apparently, he's found the line he cannot cross -- and it has nothing to do with his play on the court. "The King" showed up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night rocking a suit with shorts instead of pants.

And, well, Twitter is letting him have it.

Warriors in 3 https://t.co/2CZ7GyHwKl — Curtis Harris (@curtismharris) May 31, 2018

LeBron should have to give back one of his MVP trophies for this. pic.twitter.com/ptAMYIE0fy — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 31, 2018

LeBron walked in like.. pic.twitter.com/oe30pqoQ4O — Kwaku Yeboah (@YeboahNBA) May 31, 2018

LeBron in shorts like he’s ready for vacation. Warriors in 4.pic.twitter.com/gnVg9vTE6d — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 31, 2018

Now, you can make the argument that Twitter is always looking for something to make fun of, and while that's largely true, it's rare to see LeBron face this much heat. At least from reasonable fans. But such are the consequences when you engage in the sort of fashion faux pas that Lebron has engaged in with this outfit.

Also, shoutout to Jordan Clarkson for also rocking the suit shorts. You can say a lot of things about Mr. Clarkson, but you can never question his confidence.