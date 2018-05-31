NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James shows up to Game 1 in a suit with shorts and Twitter lets him have it
"The King" took a risk with his pre-game outfit as he prepares to take on the Warriors yet again in the Finals
LeBron James has once again made it to the NBA Finals, almost singlehandedly carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to the championship round for the fourth straight season. It's now eight straight trips for LeBron himself, and this has been perhaps his most impressive run as he's averaged 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the postseason, while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.
His incredible performances along this run have afforded him the sort of leeway to do pretty much whatever he wants. But apparently, he's found the line he cannot cross -- and it has nothing to do with his play on the court. "The King" showed up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night rocking a suit with shorts instead of pants.
And, well, Twitter is letting him have it.
Now, you can make the argument that Twitter is always looking for something to make fun of, and while that's largely true, it's rare to see LeBron face this much heat. At least from reasonable fans. But such are the consequences when you engage in the sort of fashion faux pas that Lebron has engaged in with this outfit.
Also, shoutout to Jordan Clarkson for also rocking the suit shorts. You can say a lot of things about Mr. Clarkson, but you can never question his confidence.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers reportedly don't want LiAngelo
The Lakers brought in Lonzo's younger brother for a workout earlier this week, and perhaps...
-
Game 1 Finals: Live updates, highlights
Follow along with Thursday's Finals action in our continuously updating live blog
-
Finals predictions: No love for Cavs
Our NBA experts predict the fourth meeting between the Cavs and the Warriors
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run...
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...