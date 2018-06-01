NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James storms out of Game 1 press conference, tells reporter to 'be better tomorrow'

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers was one of the most exciting and bizarre playoff games in recent memory. The first 47:55 of regulation were brilliantly played, with each team executing in high-level situations.

Unfortunately, the final five seconds of regulation were not so brilliant. George Hill missed a free throw that could have put the Cavaliers ahead, only to see J.R. Smith grab the rebound, then dribble out the final few seconds instead of putting up a potential game-winning shot.

As it was, the game went to overtime, where the Warriors pulled away for a 124-114 win. It was an anticlimactic end to what had been an amazing game. Instead of the big baskets scored by players on each team, the focus was on the mistakes made by Smith -- as well as some controversial calls by the refs.

It was understandable, though, as everyone wanted to know what Smith was thinking when he pulled the ball out. After the game, Ty Lue said that Smith simply didn't know the score, and thought the Cavs were winning.

Ty Lue postgame:"He thought it was over. He thought we were up 1." - on what J.R. Smith said to him about dribbling out the clock at end of regulation. — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) June 1, 2018

This almost certainly is the case, but Smith told reporters that he was trying to bring the ball out to get a shot, and expected someone would call timeout.

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me." — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 1, 2018

When LeBron James came to the podium, reporters tried to get the truth out of him, but "The King" would not divulge any secrets. After a few non-answers from LeBron, the reporter continued to ask the same question, but in a slightly different way. Fed up, and assuredly frustrated from the devastating loss -- his 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists weren't enough -- LeBron simply called it a wrap on his press conference.

He stormed out in his suit shorts, and told the reporter to "be better tomorrow."

LeBron walks off the podium after an exchange with a reporter about JR Smith, tells him to “be better tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/Fq8wezSuFT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

Well then.

This is a tough situation for both people. The reporter is trying to do his job and get an answer about the biggest moment of the game from the best player in the world. But at the same time, LeBron is trying not to embarrass his teammate or throw him under the bus. Obviously Smith thought the Cavs were winning, but LeBron isn't just going to go up to the podium and say, "yeah, J.R. was an idiot there."

And so it results in this game of stalemate, where the reporter wants an answer and LeBron won't give one. And eventually LeBron just had enough.