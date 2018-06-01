J.R. Smith's excuse for not shooting doesn't hold up, former Cavaliers exec Raja Bell says
While Smith is claiming that he thought someone was calling a timeout, Raja Bell has doubts
Nobody really knows what was going through Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith's head when he dribbled out regulation in a tied Game 1 before the Cavaliers lost in overtime to the Warriors 124-114.
Smith and coach Tyronn Lue's explanations for the play are all over the place. "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off," Smith said after the game, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call time out. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me." Lue, meanwhile, said that Smith told him that he thought the game was over.
On Friday's Off The Bench podcast, former Cavaliers executive Raja Bell isn't picking up what Smith is putting down. Bell, who also played against Smith 16 times during his own long career as a shooting guard, recalled Smith telling people with the Cavaliers' organization that he loves taking last second shots and holding the ball when the clock runs out. "Everything I know about JR is that if he knows time and score, he's going to get that shot up," Bell said. Raja doesn't buy Smith's explanation for the bizarre play.
It's a devastating Game 1 loss for the Cavaliers, as you can't blow chances against the Warriors. However, they can still take home court for the series with a Game 2 win.
Also on the Off The Bench podcast, Bell and cohost Danny Kanell have their own "Sports Spelling Bee," talk Golden Knights-Capitals and play "Whose Burner is it Anyway?"
