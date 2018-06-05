NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, matchups, online stream, TV channels, dates, bracket, times
The NBA Finals continue on Wednesday with Game 3 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
For the third straight season, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. In 2016, the Cavaliers rallied to win the title in seven games, but last season the Warriors used that early lead to cruise to the championship in just five games. What will happen this time around?
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 31
- NBA Finals, Game 1: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 | Ward-Henninger: Crunch-time struggles nearly cost Warriors
Sunday, June 3
- NBA Finals, Game 2: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103 | Forgrave: Durant key to Warriors' dominance
Wednesday, June 6
- NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
-
