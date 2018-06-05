NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, matchups, online stream, TV channels, dates, bracket, times

For the third straight season, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. In 2016, the Cavaliers rallied to win the title in seven games, but last season the Warriors used that early lead to cruise to the championship in just five games. What will happen this time around?

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, May 31

Sunday, June 3

Wednesday, June 6

NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary