NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, matchups, online stream, TV channels, dates, times, bracket
The NBA Finals continue on Friday with Game 4 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors have taken a commanding 3-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. No team in league history has managed to come back from that kind of deficit before. Cleveland did rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title in 2016 so it's not like the Cavs are unfamiliar with making history. However, the chances of that feel slim.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 31
- NBA Finals, Game 1: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 | Ward-Henninger: Crunch-time struggles nearly cost Warriors
Sunday, June 3
- NBA Finals, Game 2: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103 | Forgrave: Durant key to Warriors' dominance
Wednesday, June 6
- NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102
Friday, June 8
- NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
-
