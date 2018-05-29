NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, online stream, matchups, TV channels, dates, bracket, times
The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
Let's do this. For the fourth straight season, the Golden State Warriros will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Both teams advanced by winning Game 7s on the road in their respective conference finals, with the Warriors taking down the Houston Rockets, and the Cavs knocking out the Boston Celtics.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Warriors 101, Rockets 92
NBA Finals
Thursday, May 31
- Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, June 3
- Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, June 6
- Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
