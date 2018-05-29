NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, online stream, matchups, TV channels, dates, bracket, times

The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers

Let's do this. For the fourth straight season, the Golden State Warriros will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Both teams advanced by winning Game 7s on the road in their respective conference finals, with the Warriors taking down the Houston Rockets, and the Cavs knocking out the Boston Celtics

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket.  Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Monday, May 28

NBA Finals

Thursday, May 31

  • Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, June 3

  • Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

  • Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

  • Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

  • Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

  • Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

  • Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES