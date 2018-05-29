NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, online stream, matchups, TV channels, dates, bracket, times

Let's do this. For the fourth straight season, the Golden State Warriros will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Both teams advanced by winning Game 7s on the road in their respective conference finals, with the Warriors taking down the Houston Rockets, and the Cavs knocking out the Boston Celtics.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Monday, May 28



NBA Finals

Thursday, May 31

Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3

Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary