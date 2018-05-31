NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, online stream, TV channels, matchups, dates, bracket, times
The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
After a long season, the NBA Finals are finally set. And even if you aren't surprised by the teams, their road here certainly wasn't easy. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the Finals for the fourth straight year, after both teams were taken to seven games in the Conference finals. After beating the Celtics, LeBron James is looking to lead Cleveland to a second title over the vaunted Warriors, who were taken to the brink by the Rockets.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 31
- NBA Finals, Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, June 3
- NBA Finals, Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, June 6
- NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
