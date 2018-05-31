NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, online stream, TV channels, matchups, dates, bracket, times

After a long season, the NBA Finals are finally set. And even if you aren't surprised by the teams, their road here certainly wasn't easy. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the Finals for the fourth straight year, after both teams were taken to seven games in the Conference finals. After beating the Celtics, LeBron James is looking to lead Cleveland to a second title over the vaunted Warriors, who were taken to the brink by the Rockets.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, May 31

NBA Finals, Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3

NBA Finals, Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary