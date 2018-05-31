NBA Finals 2018: Playoff schedule, online stream, TV channels, matchups, dates, bracket, times

The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers

After a long season, the NBA Finals are finally set. And even if you aren't surprised by the teams, their road here certainly wasn't easy. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the Finals for the fourth straight year, after both teams were taken to seven games in the Conference finals. After beating the Celtics, LeBron James is looking to lead Cleveland to a second title over the vaunted Warriors, who were taken to the brink by the Rockets.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket.  Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, May 31

  • NBA Finals, Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, June 3

  • NBA Finals, Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

  • NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

  • NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

  • NBA Finals, Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

  • NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

  • NBA Finals, Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary

